PLATTSBURGH — As a result of an emergency water main repair, a Boil Water order has been issued for 5354 and 5358 Peru St., and 36 and 40 Fort Brown Dr. in the City of Plattsburgh.
This Boil Water order will remain in effect until further notice.
Theresa Gonyea died September 8. Visitation at Clark Funeral Home in Lake Placid on September 10 from 6:00 - 8:00. Funeral at the funeral home September 11 at 11:00 AM, burial at North Elba Cemetery. Obituary at www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Brooks W. Latremore Jr., 79, of Battery Street in Plattsburgh, passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2021, at UVM Health Network, CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. He was born in Plattsburgh on July 30, 1942, son of the late Brooks W. and Alice (Gadway) Latremore. Brooks is a V…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.