PLATTSBURGH — As a result of an emergency water main repair on Cumberland Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, there has been an interruption of water service and a boil water order issued for 1 - 8 Point View Terrace.
This order will remain in effect until further notice.
Also in the city, a city-wide parking ban will be in effect as of 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.
The ban includes the south end of the Durkee Street Parking Lot, the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Lot, the Broad Street Parking Lot, and the Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots.
Vehicles that are in violation of this parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owners expense. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.
