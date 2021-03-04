PLATTSBURGH — As a result of an emergency water line repair on Broad Street in the City of Plattsburgh, there will be an interruption of water service.
There is a boil water order issued for 49 and 53 Broad St., in effect until further notice.
HOMER [mdash] Nicholas Henry Lines, 18, of Homer, passed away Feb. 18, 2021. Nicholas, "Nick" Lines was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to all who knew him. He was loved beyond measure by all. His sparkling blue eyes won everyone over because they resonated the beautiful s…
