PLATTSBURGH - The boil water order that was issued for 15 and 17 Court St. and 104, 108 and 110 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
CADYVILLE [mdash] Hazel B. Favaro, 94, of Cadyville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Chazy Lake on Jan. 23, 1928, daughter of the late Andrew and Lorenna (Dubrey) Barber. Hazel is survived by two daughters, Carol Harvey and her…
passed away in Cortland, N.Y., with her family at her side. She was the daughter of Dewey and Viola Trudeau. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, Altona, N.Y.
