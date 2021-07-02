PLATTSBURGH — In conjunction with the Clinton County Health Department, the Town of Plattsburgh Water and Wastewater Department implemented a Boil Water Order across most areas of Cumberland Head effective today, Friday, July 2.
Cumberland Head locations not impacted include Firehouse Lane, Fiske Lane and Calbi Way.
Questions can be directed to the Town of Plattsburgh at 518-562-6890 or to the Clinton County Health Department at 518-565-4870.
Additional Boil Water Order information, including instructions, is available online: www.clintonhealth.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.