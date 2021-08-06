PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for 1 through 4 Joyce Court in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
Boil water order for Joyce Court in Plattsburgh lifted
A graveside service for Jerry Roberts, 53, who passed away February 13, 2020 will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:30pm at St. Peter's Cemetery, Plattsburgh. A Celebration of Life will follow at the American Legion in Saranac.
