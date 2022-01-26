PLATTSBURGH - As a result of an emergency water main repair on City Hall Place in the City of Plattsburgh there has been an interruption of service and a Boil Water order has been issued for 15 and 17 Court St. and 104, 108 and 110 Margaret St.
This Boil Water order will remain in effect until further notice.
Also, as a result of the water main break, City Hall Place, from Cornelia Street to Bridge Street, is closed to all non-emergency traffic.
City Hall Place will not be accessible from Court Street until this repair is complete.
