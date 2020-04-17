CHAMPLAIN - The boil water order issued by the Clinton County Department of Health for 15 to 54 Moore St. in the Village of Champlain has been lifted.
Two check samples taken from the distribution system on April 14 and 15 were absent of bacteria.
A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 7:32 pm
