CHAMPLAIN - The boil water order issued for the following locations in the Village of Champlain has been lifted: 11101 Rt. 9, 6-40 Pine St., 44 Spruce St., 72,75,77 and 81 Church St.
Two check samples taken were absent of bacteria.
Gerald F. Rock, 93, of West Plattsburgh, passed away on Saturday November 27,2021 at UVHN: CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh surrounded by his family. At Gerald's request services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
64, of the Ackey Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the CVPH Medical Center. She was born in Plattsburgh on July 9, 1957. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
