PLATTSBURGH — Unofficial results show that in-person voting in the special election for Clinton County Area 9 legislator brought 24 votes for former City of Plattsburgh Common Council member Josh Kretser, the only candidate on the ballot, and 21 write-ins.
But that is set to change starting at 9 a.m. today, when the Clinton County Board of Elections is scheduled to start counting the absentee ballots that have come in so far.
GRATITUDE
Kretser said he was honored to have the opportunity to represent the constituents of Clinton County. He also expressed gratitude both for the support from the Democratic and Working Families parties for endorsing him, and for those who exercised their rights at the polls Tuesday.
"The election process is always exciting; often with some unexpected surprises," he continued. "I look forward to tomorrow morning’s count of the write-in and absentee ballots."
According to Republican Elections Commissioner Greg Campbell, 143 absentee ballots were issued for the race, 60 of which had been returned as of Thursday.
"We will not know who the write-ins were for until Friday, when we canvass the absentee ballots," he added.
VACANCY
The position representing Area 9 — which encompasses the Center City and SUNY Plattsburgh areas — on the Clinton County Legislature became vacant at the start of this year when Chris Rosenquest was sworn in as City of Plattsburgh mayor.
Kretser, who served two terms as Ward 6 city councilor, announced his candidacy for the legislature seat on Jan. 1.
The legislature voted to hold a special election to fill the vacancy. Kretser landed the Democratic and Working Families party lines, but no Republican candidate ultimately came forward.
Clinton County Republican Committee Chair Clark Currier previously expressed concern over the decision to move forward with a special election instead of an appointment — like the legislature had opted for last year when Mark Dame resigned as Area 8 legislator —, citing COVID-related limits on campaigning and the cost to involved municipalities.
EARLY VOTING
Per state law, a nine-day early voting period was held from March 20 through March 28. Campbell said that drew 11 voters.
According to statistics Campbell shared, there are 3,413 voters in Area 9, which breaks down to 1,560 Democrats, 697 Republicans and 1,156 "other."
He said the BOE does not yet have a cost estimate for the election, but noted that it will be fully paid by the City of Plattsburgh, where the relevant election districts are.
"There are no grants or other funding to help pay for the election," Campbell added.
The election results are set to be certified Tuesday, April 6.
