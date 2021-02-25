CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District Board of Education voted against having student-athletes participate in high-risk winter sports, blocking the upcoming basketball season and devastating parents and student athletes alike.
About 40 individuals showed up at the town's four corners at the intersection of Routes 11 and 374 Wednesday afternoon in protest.
"I would like to know the science behind their decision," Patti Robinson, mother to Chateaugay Central School seniors Chloe and Cammi Champagne, and stepmom to school athlete Alex Stout, a junior, later told the Press-Republican.
"When the New York State Athletic Commission that is all over the state says that its OK and the governor says that its OK to get these kids back playing, because it is good for their mental health — I'm baffled at why five school board members are so much smarter than those people in a much higher office than they are."
WHAT'S NEXT?
The decision passed in a 5-2 vote at the board's Monday night meeting. Boys and girls basketball is the district's only high-risk winter sport, making it the only one to be impacted by the determination.
Robinson, and several other district parents and students, spoke in front of the Board of Education Monday in favor of keeping the sport.
"We are the only school in the county that is not going to resume high-risk sports," she said.
But the mom said the pushback was bigger than basketball. She wondered, "What is the next thing that they're going to vote no to? What are they going to take away next?"
KIDS 'DEVASTATED'
Robinson said her girls, who play soccer, basketball and softball each year, were "devastated."
"They've missed out on so much to begin with," she said. "They were so looking forward to being able to play basketball; that's all that they've talked about.
"They need it. They're going stir crazy."
Logan Secore was a senior player during the district's 2019-20 boys basketball season, and was one game away from the final four when COVID hit last March, halting the sport completely.
"He, as well as the coaches, were crushed," Secore's mom Erin Fuller told the Press-Republican. "He will never get those memories back.
"I don't want that for these kids."
'ADDED RISK'
The district said its biggest challenge since opening last fall was keeping its students physically in school, noting several positive COVID-19 cases and state-mandated quarantines that had forced just over 40 days of remote instruction.
"That has been incredibly disruptive to the education of our students," the district said in a Wednesday afternoon statement.
The district says it worked to "strategically cohort" its students "in order to minimize the number of those impacted by a positive test result."
"Unfortunately, the added risk associated with students participating in high-risk sports at this time could potentially negatively impact those cohorts."
SCHOOL RESPONDS
The district said the past year had been very difficult for all, saying "nobody has suffered more than our children" and adding "our hearts go out to each of them."
"We also understand the disappointment felt by our student athletes as a result of this decision and we appreciate, respect and acknowledge the concerns associated with the loss of high-risk sports at this time," the district statement says.
"This decision, while extremely difficult, was made out of concern for the health and safety of our entire student body and with the intent of keeping as many kids physically in school as possible," it continues.
"Hopefully, with the increased numbers of vaccinations being distributed and people continuing to remain diligent in social distancing and mask wearing, we can all get back to the things we love to do."
NOT FACT BASED
Robert Stout, husband to Robinson and father to Alex, said, as a physician's assistant, he knew the realities of the novel coronavirus.
"It's definitely out there," he said. "I've certainly taken care of patients that have been diagnosed with COVID-19."
But Stout thought, while some parents might have an emotional response to the board's decision, his was fact based. He said, given the county's current number of cases, that he was disappointed the board did not present the facts as back up to its basketball decision.
Stout cited information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, where it was reported that virus transmission was more likely to happen staff to staff or student to staff than it was from student to student.
"I think the risk of transmission, with kids following the strategies that are supposed to be employed, is still statistically low," he said, adding that he didn't believe board members made their decision to punish anyone.
"It was all to try and protect everybody else, but the decision is not necessarily factually based as much as it is on fear and worry."
Robinson said the community may try to petition the board's decision.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
