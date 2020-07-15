WILLSBORO — State Police have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing Tuesday, according to a press release.
Troopers responded to a report of a missing person in Willsboro Tuesday at approximately 3:20 p.m. and found that at approximately 11 a.m. that day, Andrew L. Kirby, 61, had left his home to go swimming in Highlands Forge Lake and had not been seen or heard from since he set out, the release said.
State Police utilized members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Aviation, K9 members, the special operations response team and the underwater recovery team in the search for Kirby Tuesday, the release said.
They were assisted by the Keeseville Fire Department, Willsboro/Essex Fire Departments, Reber Fire Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
Search operations were suspended at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday before starting again at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, State Police Underwater Recovery Team members located Kirby’s body using sonar in approximately 50 feet of water in Highlands Forge Lake, the release said.
Kirby was pronounced deceased by Essex County Coroner Jay Heald and his body was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.