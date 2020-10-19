MALONE — Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is taking part in a new virtual program to help introduce students to carpentry.
Last month, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters announced the launch of Career Connections Learning Management System (LMS).
According to a press release, the Career Connections program — originally designed as in-person instruction — teaches basic and intermediate carpentry skills as well as site safety.
“With so much uncertainty heading into the new school year, we have a unique opportunity to utilize technology to ensure that schools and students who benefit from the Careers Connections program don’t get left behind," North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund Assistant Executive Director James Hayes said in a statement.
"As the education landscape shifts, we are excited to introduce this online curriculum as a safe and productive option for vocational schools in New York that will enhance online communication with students."
COMMUNICATION, GUIDANCE
The release said graduates of the four-year Career Connections program receive the knowledge and skills they need for advanced training in a registered apprenticeship program and to gain a head start into carpentry as a career.
North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Business Development Representative Dave Brumsted told The Press-Republican that FEH BOCES purchased the LMS on Sept. 1, and has one instructor license — union carpenter Eric Ashlaw is the instructor — and 35 student licenses.
According to the release, the program is being deployed at FEH BOCES' North Franklin Education Center in Malone.
Brumstead explained that the Career Connections curriculum — which is both remote and print-based — includes hands-on projects as part of its lesson plans.
"The web-based Learning Management System is an effective, easy way to implement curriculum, designed specifically for school administrators, teachers and their students," he continued.
"The program enhances online communication with students as a class or individually, for one-on-one guidance providing specific hands-on projects, advancing soft skills, blueprint reading and math."
Brumsted added that individuals may follow the set curriculum or advance through it, and that the program is equipped with Power Point and 3D virtual video training sessions.
DEMAND
Though construction can be subject to the ups and downs of the overall economy, Brumsted said, there is currently a strong demand for qualified crafts workers.
"That demand is expected to continue, and increase, in the spring and summer of 2021, not just in this market, but throughout the Northeast.
"Developing a full set of carpentry skills — and a good attitude — does insulate many carpenters from the negative impact of recessions."
Since the construction workforce is aging, now is a good time to start a career in carpentry, Brumsted added.
Carpenters Local 291, which covers the tri-county area and beyond, has hired nearly 50 apprentices this season and plans to double that over the next year.
"We are seeking to employ concrete, interior, millwork, floor-layers, millwrights, pile drivers, underwater divers and welders," Brumsted said.
