PLATTSBURGH - Longtime Plattsburgh businessman Bob Smith was named Irishman of the Year by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
Smith received the honor in a virtual show produced by the chamber this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While people could not attend in person, the virtual crowd was treated to the usual shenanigans by host Matt Boire and a cast of characters that also featured former host Kevin Killeen.
A full story will be posted soon.
