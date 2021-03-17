Bob Smith coined Irishperson of the Year

SCREENSHOTKevin Killeen (left), former master of ceremonies for the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual St. Patrick’s Day event, reads the 2021 Irishperson of the Year proclamation to the year’s winner Robert “Bob” Smith (far right) with Chamber President Garry Douglas and event MC Matt Boire standing by. The award said Smith, an area businessman and owner of Best Western Plus, was “continuing a decades-long family tradition” and was “always willing to provide a meal or even a nice warm bed to travelers from near and far.”