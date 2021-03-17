Bob Smith coined Irishperson of the Year

PLATTSBURGH — Robert "Bob" Smith followed in the footsteps of his father's ghillies St. Patrick's Day morning when he was coined 2021 Irishperson of the Year.
"This is something very special, at least to me," Smith said just after family, friends and the North Country Chamber of Commerce team surprised him with the annual award at his Route 3 Best Western Plus.
"Not only the meaning of what stands behind the Irishman of the Year, (but) what stands behind this community, what stands behind the chamber and everyone that makes this country and area so worthwhile to live in."
The longtime Plattsburgh businessman added the honor was extra special to second generation winners, like himself. His father, Edward W. Smith, was bestowed the same honor nearly a half century earlier in 1972.
"Thank you all very much," Smith continued. "And thank you to all of my friends that I see here who made this so special."
SPOUSAL THANKS
Just when his speech came to a close, Smith caught a glimpse of his wife, Diane, who, he joked, was "supposed to be at a doctor's appointment right now."
"I thank you and I love you," he said to her. "The support that you have given to our family over the years has enabled me to do other things in the community besides being a father and a husband."
Smith has been active in charitable organizations over the years, including the Rotary Club, CVPH Board and United Way. He was also the CVPH Board of Directors chairman, a member of both The Development Corporation Board and SUNY Plattsburgh College Foundation, as well as a Vision 2 Action founding member.
"That is something that I can't put a value on," he continued. "Thank you."
IN BUSINESS
The Smith family has operated restaurants in northern New York and Vermont since the 1950's, and, after serving in the Navy, the recent Irishperson winner had joined the family business himself.
Smith owns Nine Platt Hospitality Group, which oversees properties on Route 3, including the Best Western Plus, and also the former Ground Round Grill and Bar located just around the corner on Smithfield Boulevard. With none of his three children Lindsey, Kristen or Michael interested in the business, Smith hired the now Nine Platt COO/CFO and Vice President Julie Kramer.
It was announced early into the COVID-19 pandemic that locally-adored Ground Round was "forced to close" and would not reopen.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, a year before the pandemic, Smith was planning his retirement and began the process of either selling or leasing the Ground Round property.
The global health crisis had pushed the eatery to close its doors and, not knowing how things would turn out, Smith shut them for good. Community members had posted on the restaurant's Facebook page with many saying they were sad to hear the news, but thankful to Smith and his colleagues.
In light of his local achievements, Smith's award proclamation was personalized to say, "Whereas such a person is with us this morning, continuing a decades-long family tradition. Raised in a hospitable way, this person has always been one of our greatest champions of the region, sharing our beloved Adirondacks with the world. This person is always willing to provide a meal or even a nice warm bed to travelers from near and far."
VIRTUAL AFFAIR
The chamber's annual St. Patrick's Day event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, couple James and Joanne Hockney were awarded and, officials joked, it was fitting the two recipients had two years to enjoy the honor.
Amidst the continued pandemic, the chamber held the 2021 event virtually and it featured great craic Wednesday morning.
Matt Boire returned as the event's MC and, among other shenanigans, he shared some Irish-inspired jokes, took viewers on a tour of downtown Plattsburgh — where the event's former master of ceremonies Kevin Killeen was spotted at several downtown pubs — and judged a socially-distanced lip sync battle between CrossCountry Mortgage's Adam Crosley and Kavanaugh Realty's Gaelan Trombley.
Event sponsors included insurance lender CDPHP, Dannemora Federal Credit Union, Kavanaugh Realty and marketing agency Boire Benner Group.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
PAST IRISHPERSON WINNERS
1959 Erwin “Joe” Bornstein
1960 Dr. George W. Angell
1961 Gen. Perry M. Hoisington
1962 Horace F. Davies
1963 Evalon A Merritt
1964 George M. Larios
1965 Dr. Angelo LaMariana
1966 Rev. Michael Reilly
1967 Maj. Gen. Warren Johnson
1968 Mayor Roland St. Pierre
1969 Moses “Scottie” Aspinall
1970 Marie L. Beemer
1971 James A. FitzPatrick
1972 Edward W. Smith
1973 I. Edward Klineberg
1974 Euclid M. Gordon
1975 Dr. Nicholas F. Troisi
1976 William McBride
1977 Jann M. Shambo
1978 Dr. A. B. DeGrandpre
1979 E. Glenn Giltz
1980 Curtis E. Shipman
1981 Dr. Alfred Light
1982 Rita Banks
1983 Clyde A. Lewis
1984 Mary Ellen Rogers
1985 Msgr. Morris Dwyer
1986 Christopher “Kit” Booth
1987 John & Helen Ianelli
1988 Michael Finnegan
1989 Elizabeth “Petie” Wheeler
1990 Keith Defayette
1991 Joe McGrath
1992 Paul Green
1993 Charles Lewis
1994 Michael J. Mannix
1995 Claire Norris Goineau
1996 Gordie Little
1997 Wayne Byrne
1998 Stan Ransom
1999 Bill Morgan
2000 Senator Ronald Stafford
2001 Jack LaDuke
2002 Jeanie Roberts
2003 Shirley O’Connell
2004 Mark Barie
2005 Art Spiegel
2006 Dr. Nancy Church
2007 John Masella
2008 Gordon Hazel
2009 Herb Carpenter
2010 John Zurlo
2011 Dr. Celine Paquette
2012 Hope Coryer
2013 Roderic Giltz
2014 Kjell Dahlen
2015 Devi Momot
2016 Robert Parks
2017 Sister Deborah Blow
2018 Kevin Killeen
2019/20 James and Joanne Hockney*
2021 Robert "Bob" Smith
*2020 event not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.