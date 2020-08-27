WESTPORT — The Westport boat launch on Lake Champlain will be temporarily closed to remove sediments accumulated in front of the ramp.
Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release that they expect work to begin Sept. 8 with removal of sediments anticipated to be complete by the end of October.
The contractor will begin staging equipment and materials the week before Labor Day and occupy two parking sites at the boat launch.
The removal of sediments will improve access for boaters who launch and retrieve boats during low-water periods, the release said.
The sediments will be dewatered at the boat launch site and beneficially reused.
DEC will temporarily close the boat launch, which is located off Champlain Avenue (Route 22), while work is underway.
Previous efforts to remove the sediment in fall of 2019 were postponed due to high water conditions.
