PLATTSBURGH – The community blood drive planned for this afternoon at the Morrisonville Ambulance garage has been canceled.
The drive was planned for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and will be re-scheduled at a later date.
Closed today, the Adirondack Regional Blood Center at 85 Plaza Blvd., will reopen tomorrow. Normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more about upcoming drives at the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
