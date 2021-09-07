PLATTSBURGH –The Adirondack Regional Blood Donor Center, located at 85 Plaza Blvd., will close today at 1:30 p.m. and reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m.
The Donor Center team is preparing for a blood drive this afternoon cosponsored by the Bloomingdale Fire Department and Knights of Columbus.
Open to the community, the 3-hour drive begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Fire Department.
The Adirondack Regional Blood Center is a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH). The Donor Center’s normal hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, at its Plaza Boulevard location and at blood drives throughout the region, stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
