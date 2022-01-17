PLATTSBURGH – The Adirondack Regional Blood Center will close early today and a community blood drive on Cumberland Head this evening has been cancelled as driving conditions continue to deteriorate as a result of the winter storm.
The Center, located at 85 Plaza Blvd., will close at 2 p.m. and reopen for blood donations at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 18.
The community blood drive sponsored by the Cumberland Head Fire Department was scheduled to take place at the fire station this evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
