'Black Lives' memorial designed to take breath away

NORTH ELBA – There are 1,142.9 miles between North Elba and Brunswick, Georgia.
On Feb. 23, 2020, it was there in Glynn County where Ahmaud Arbery, 25, jogged for the last time after being pursued and fatally shot.
That's when it started for artist/writer Karen Davidson Seward.
“As that unfolded over the first few two months of the pandemic, evidence didn't come to light right away,” said the creator of the award-winning "Memorial Field for Black Lives" commissioned by John Brown Lives! and installed last year at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site in North Elba.
“It took like over a month, and when it did, it hit me really hard.
“Then, Sandra (Bland) was hanged as a result of a minor traffic violation, and that was shocking.
“And then George (Floyd) was snuffed out in a cavalier, inhumane way, and it was overwhelming for all of us.”
DISTILLATION & CREATION
Seward was invited to participate in a local march with five women, and she was eager to do that.
"I was trained as a graphic designer, and I write," she said.
"I have a passion for words and for facts and for directness in order to communicate well. It led me to distill down what happened to Ahmaud, eight words. I was going to wear it on a sandwich board in this march.”
Seward wrote 10 signs before the Saranac Lake protest for Floyd's murder.
“I was galvanized to write these signs,” she said.
“I thought maybe I would get this group to wear the signs, so I made 10 for the front and back of these sandwich boards. That's sort of how I imagined it originally.”
Seward and her husband, Peter, posted small printouts of the signs on light posts the night before the Saranac Lake protest.
“And, they were removed before the rally,” she said.
“But two friends showed up at the rally carrying all 10 signs.”
GENESIS OF MEMORIAL FIELD
Martha Swan, executive director of John Brown Lives!, attended the rally and approached her.
“She asked on behalf of John Brown Lives! would I do an installation at the farm," Seward said.
"Then, it became the creation of the Memorial Field. It was a dynamic practice over the summer that started on Juneteenth for a gathering at the farm.”
Juneteenth (June 19) is a Black celebration, originating in Texas when enslaved people there learned they were free in 1865, commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
“My process was actually really complicated by designing an installation while it was in situ,” Seward said.
“There were five gatherings over the time the Memorial Field was installed. That created sort of these deadlines for me to do more signs.”
Seward had to come up with a name for the project and a way to display the signs that would withstand the elements and possible vandalism.
“I researched all summer long, unwarranted police brutality,” she said.
“It evolved to a deeper awakening to racial injustice. As I worked, I defined the criteria for each memorial. There are 50 signs. I have written another 20 since it came down."
“But the criteria was sort of morphing. It started out with unarmed, wrongful deaths. damages paid that proved in a court of law that it was a wrongful death.”
Millions are paid by insurance companies and villages and town nationwide.
“And it trickles back to the taxpayer to cover the cost of unjust policing,” she said.
“It just really implicated all of us in every death. I just really feel strongly that no restitution addresses the transgressions. No amount of money is good enough. It has to change, like everyone says, systemically.”
As she created the installation, it was scary to read it. It was scary to put it out there.
“While it was happening and while we would sit on the lawn at the John Brown Farm, we didn't know what kind of reaction we were going to get,” she said.
“There were menacing things happening, but we were heartened that it was never vandalized.”
CAPITOL INSURRECTION
The deadly January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was terrifying to Seward.
“To see the videos from the body cams of the police officers and to see the level of the brutality coming at them, you know, it's not at all like I'm against the police,” she said.
“None of us are against the police. We are against police who are criminal. We're not against police and policing. But to see the level of violence that came from a group that claims they are the law and order contingent is infuriating too. It's unbelievable. Things have escalated out of control.”
TRUTH TO POWER
The "Memorial Field for Black Lives" received an award for "Excellence in Historic Site Interpretation and Public Engagement" and was among 11 recipients for the 2020 State Historic Preservation Awards.
“The fact that I could capture with a few words the last moments of someone's life and a few words could capture that escalation," she said.
"I wanted to take the reader's breath away just like each victim's breath was taken away.”
Seward is very honored to receive this award from the state.
“I just feel what is really meaningful to me personally is that it honors the truth," she said.
"It honors the facts. Can we just honor the facts? In some ways, the dialogue has shifted because words like systemic racism and white supremacy are out of the closet.”
Police reform is being mandated at the highest levels, even in Plattsburgh, even in Saranac Lake.
“There's a sense now that our collective outrage is driving change, but the wind head, oh my God, the head wind is so strong against change,” she said.
It's been coming at us for centuries. We just have to put our chin to the chest and forge ahead. I don't know what else to say.”
But, Seward has more to say, will put more words to text, because what triggers those words still happens every month.
“There's no end to more memorials,” she said.
“If I were to look back there are thousands and thousands that could be added to the Memorial Field.
“But I'm also mindful that people can only take so much. I don't want to overwhelm the reader anymore or I don't want the Memorial Field to overwhelm people any more than it does. I am still writing.”
NEW CONVERSATIONS
Seward attended the Rhode Island School of Design, where she trained as a graphic designer.
Her career was primarily in book design.
“Originally I actually envisioned the signs that I was writing were going to be book,” she said.
“I may just write for the rest of my life, then make a book. I do think that there is an awareness about police reform on a much more comprehensive scale.”
Seward cites the programming and outreach of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative and its director Nicky Hylton-Patterson.
“It's something really helpful,” Seward said.
“The Police Commission in Saranac Lake is really helpful.”
Swan has asked Seward to continue with the "Memorial Field for Black Lives" at the John Brown Farm.
“So I think about how it can change and morph over time and what might frame it better this year for the conversation that is happening now,” Seward said.
“Because it was framed last year for the conversation that was happening last year. I don't want it just to stay the same. That's what I am thinking about now.”
