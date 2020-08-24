CHESTERFIELD — State Police arrested a Black Brook man after he robbed a victim here Aug. 23, State Police say.

Troopers arrested Richard E. Goyette, 31, following an investigation of a robbery that occurred on Aug.19 in the town of Chesterfield, a press release said. 

Goyette brandished a knife at the victim and took property from her, according to the release, and was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.

He was arraigned in the Westport Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail without bail and is due to reappear in Chesterfield Town Court at a later date.

