CROWN POINT – Migratory bird banding is back at Crown Point State Historic Site.
This is the 46th year the Crown Point Banding Station has been recording migration data, Historic Site Manager Lisa Polay said.
The activity was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but this year viewing tables are being set a safe distance from the workstations, enabling the public to observe the banders at work.
“Stop by and see nature at its most mysterious in action,” Polay said in a news release. “Because of its proximity to the Atlantic Flyway, the site is a premiere location for viewing birds migrating north for the season. Watch as this experienced team of citizen scientists net hundreds of birds, identify species and record their songs.”
The banding station will be in operation until Friday, May 21, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Polay said there will be a live-stream from the station, provided by New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
A selection of events will be held at the banding station, rain or shine. Registration is required, so email lisa.polay@parks.ny.gov. All are limited to 10 participants.
The first is the Guided Bird Hike on Thursday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.; meet outside the museum at benches.
This is a gentle hike along the shores of Lake Champlain with guide Derek Rogers. Rogers is the development director at Champlain Area Trails (CATS). Bring binoculars, but binoculars are available upon request. A checklist will be furnished to help record birds seen and write down field marks of the birds to help identify them. Wear sturdy, weatherproof boots as parts of the trail may be soggy. Predicted thunderstorms will cancel the outing.
Next is Build a Better Birdhouse workshop geared towards those 12 and younger, on Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; meet at the picnic pavilion.
Polay will show the basics behind building a birdhouse. After a visit to the banding station to observe the banders at work, participants build a house based on a local species. Bring a bag lunch. Supplies available at site. Bring a ratchet screwdriver, if possible.
Finally, Beginner Birder Outing is Thursday, May 20, 8 a.m.; meet outside the museum at benches.
Southern Adirondack Audubon President John Loz will guide a low-impact, beginner bird outing looking for spring migrants along the trails of Crown Point Historic Site and shoreline of Lake Champlain.
The group will collectively work together to identify resident and spring migrant songbirds and waterfowl they see, and will end the walk by visiting the bird banding station to learn about the scientific significance of capturing, banding, and releasing birds.
Bring binoculars, and wear sturdy, weatherproof boots, as parts of the trail may be soggy. Predicted thunderstorms will cancel the outing.
The Atlantic Flyway is a major north-south flyway for migratory birds in North America that starts in Greenland, then follows the Atlantic coast of Canada, then south down the Atlantic Coast south to the tropical areas of South America and the Caribbean.
Every year, migratory birds travel up and down this flyway, which passes near Crown Point State Historic Site, following food sources, heading to breeding grounds, or traveling to overwintering sites. The flyway is also what brings the snow geese to nearby Addison, Vt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.