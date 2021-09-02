PLATTSBURGH — City yard waste will need be bagged in biodegradable, paper bags come October.
Effective Oct. 1, all compostable yard waste — leaves, grass clippings and branches 1 inch or smaller — must be in 30 to 50 pound paper or clearly labeled biodegradable yard waste bags and weigh no more than 40 pounds to be considered for pickup by Plattsburgh City staff, a news release said.
This is a free service for all city residents.
REJECTED
Compostable yard waste will be rejected if bags are plastic, weigh more than 40 pounds or are split or broken open.
Bags cannot contain household garbage, construction debris, brush and branches over 1 inch in size, as well as dirt, soil, sand, dead animals or animal waste.
Residents can arrange for a special item pick up with the Department of Public Works for the disposal of refuse that does not meet the requirements.
After Oct. 1, bags that are not compliant will not be collected and a sticker will be placed on the bag that details why the bag was out of compliance.
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY
Yard waste pick up routes follow the city refuse and recycle routes, but due to workload and seasonal changes, yard waste pick up will not always coincide with the refuse schedule.
"Moving away from yard waste collection in plastic bags is not only more environmentally friendly, but also requires less time and resources from Department of Public Works staff to dispose of yard waste," a city news release says.
"This transition will not affect pick up requirements for refuse or recycling."
Questions should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 518-563-1120 or email duellk@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.