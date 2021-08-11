Editor's Note: The statements from State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) regarding the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday were inadvertently left out of the print edition of the Press-Republican on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Here are their statements in their entirety.
PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) “Although my colleagues and I have been calling for Gov. Cuomo to resign, today is a sad day for the state of New York. I am glad that the governor made the decision to step down so that we can continue to govern and not be distracted by the accusations against him.
“Now we can move on as a state and I have confidence that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be able to lead us through this transition.”
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) “I and many others have been calling for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation for quite some time. Now that he has resigned, I am hopeful that we can all begin to move forward. We have many issues facing us.
“But most importantly, I earnestly hope that this might serve to be a small first step in bringing some sense of peace to the victims. They have been the ones most effected. They are the ones most deserving of understanding and justice. I hope they will find it.
“I look forward to working with Gov Hochul. It is certainly very early days. In the future we will see what, if any, existing policies may change and what new policies may be proposed by Gov. Hochul.
“We welcome the current change. We will welcome the new governor. We look forward to what we all hope is a new beginning.”
