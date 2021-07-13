Bike ride promotes city biking plans

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City's community bike ride attracted nearly 80 cyclists over the weekend as the municipality sought more "bike friendly" feedback.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest led the pack in a two-mile ride Sunday afternoon from Melissa Penfield Park to Peter S. Blumette Park.
"It was great to see so many enthusiastic bikers come out to support the community bike ride and to engage in the planning of a bike friendly Plattsburgh."
EXCITED TO SEE IT
Sunday's event meant to gather public feedback on the city's newly proposed "Bike Friendly Plattsburgh" report, which describes a three-phase approach aimed at making the Lake City a more bikeable one.
Following the ride, attendees assembled at Peter S. Blumette Park to hear about the plan, share their thoughts and enjoy a treat from ice cream truck Mr. Ding-a-Ling.
Participants were asked to complete a survey, which is accessible on the Plattsburgh City website, and highlight roads and areas of the city on a large map to show where they bike most frequently.
"Overall, attendees were positive about the plan and excited to see an emphasis on creating bike infrastructure in the city," Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said.
"Common feedback was to ensure that as the city develops shared roadways and bike lanes, it needs to be matched with public education about road safety for cars, bikes and pedestrians, for example, bike hand signals."
The Community Development Office will review collected feedback and make plan updates.
'RANGE OF BIKERS'
Of those in attendance were members of the Saranac River Trail Group, Adirondack Cycling Club, Women on Wheels Club and owners of Maui North Ski and Bicycle.
The mayor commented on the range of age and ability among bikers Sunday, saying "it speaks directly to the need to ensure biking infrastructure and the ability to safely bike through the 5.5 square miles of our city is available.
"Of those who came, we had bikers who commute to work, bike for health, to get to school and for tourism," he continued. "This first step in creating this plan also needs to be coupled with education, community engagement and to be contextualized in the grander scheme of creating a true multi-modal transportation plan for our city.
"This is the first step moving us in that direction."
ANOTHER CHANCE
The city urged Sunday's cyclists to attend this week’s Common Council meeting to share their experience with councilors.
The mayor and Community Development Office will host another community feedback session on Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. in City Hall. That session will not contain a bike ride element.
"The Community Development Office will be diving deeper into how they will be implementing the first stages of the plan," Meisenheimer explained. "We are hosting another meeting to keep the public engaged in the conversation and provide an opportunity for in-person feedback for those who couldn't attend on Sunday."
Updates will be posted on the city's website and Facebook page.
