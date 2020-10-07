When a collision results in injury or property damage, there will be questions about whether any law is broken and also whether someone will be sued.
Motor Vehicle Crashes
You’ve heard of motorists “leaving the scene” of an accident, often called “hit and run.” The law requires drivers to stop and provide their contact and insurance details in incidents resulting in injury or death to another person, or to certain animals (dog, cat, horse or cattle), or where there was property damage.
You must identify yourself and give the information, even if you believe you were not at fault.
If there is no other driver, or you can’t find the owner of the property or animal, then you must report the incident “as soon as physically able” to the nearest police station or judge. Failing to do so brings the charge of “Leaving the Scene.”
If someone was injured or killed, or there was property damage over $1,000, the driver must also make a written report to the Department of Motor Vehicles within 10 days, even if the only property damage was to your own vehicle.
Failure to file a timely, accurate report is a misdemeanor.
Pedestrians and Bicyclists
The traffic laws primarily apply to motor vehicles, but not exclusively. Bicyclists must also obey them, including stop signs, traffic lights, and lane usage. Vehicle & Traffic Law (VTL) sec. 1231. A bicyclist must ride in the same direction as traffic, not against it.
There are laws applicable to pedestrians as well. In particular, pedestrians must obey traffic control signals when crossing a street. VTL 1150.
If there is a crosswalk, pedestrians must use it, and a pedestrian in a crosswalk has the right-of-way over a motor vehicle. A pedestrian walking in the street must face traffic.
If a pedestrian or bicyclist is struck by a motor vehicle, it will become very important to determine whether each person was obeying the traffic laws. The answer to this determines not only who gets ticketed, but also who is liable civilly for damages suffered by the other person. Just as with motor vehicles, any bicycle accident involving serious injury or death must be reported to DMV within 10 days. VTL 605(b).
Electric Scooters
So, you’re in a new city and doing a lot of walking, when you see electric scooters for rent. Just use their app and you can be at your next destination quickly.
You’ve never been on one before, but how hard can riding it be? Lots of people are using them, many on sidewalks, keeping out of traffic. It turns out to be trickier than you thought, you just miss someone walking, who slips and falls, and then you fall off and hit your head.
Who will pay for all of that?
In the last couple of years, rental scooters have taken over the downtowns of many cities. You just tap their app, and you’re off.
Beware: You enter into a contract when you use the app to rent a scooter, and a standard condition of it is releasing the company from liability. If you are injured, injure someone else, or cause property damage, the scooter company is off the hook.
This means that you, the renter and rider of the scooter, are liable for any harm you cause to yourself or someone else. Do you have insurance for that? Better check, because the answer may be no.
The companies say they recommend you wear a helmet, but they do not provide them. Cities post signs prohibiting riding scooters on sidewalks, but many people still do. The scooter rider may feel this is safer than riding on the street in vehicle traffic, but pedestrians are endangered.
The data on scooter-related deaths and injuries is very incomplete, but there were at least 29 deaths from early 2018 to February 2020, and at least 1,545 injuries caused in 2018. Many of these were head injuries, because people are falling and not wearing helmets.
A ticket for being on the sidewalk may not be a big thing, but a civil lawsuit to pay for medical bills of someone you injure can be very costly, as are your own medical expenses.
