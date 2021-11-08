BEEKMANTOWN — Canadians, like geese, are headed south for winter.
The rest area off I-87 South near Point Au Roche State Park was popular Monday morning as southbound Canadians taking advantage of the land border's first day back open parked to use restrooms, stretch legs, enjoy snacks and walk pets at the outset of their journeys to warmer temperatures.
'NUMBER 1'
Many were traveling to second homes down south where they hoped to soak up some sun for the next five to six months, a luxury they went without last winter.
The land border sat closed to such leisure travel since early 2020 when both the U.S. and Canada blocked nonessential cross-border travel at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada opened its border to Americans in August, a move that was reciprocated by the U.S. on Monday.
"This is Number One," Michael Riou said.
He and his wife, Veronique, were early into their annual trip from Montreal to Florida, a tradition since 1998, when they stopped in Beekmantown to walk their dogs Yuma, Cheetah and Banjo.
The couple traveled by air last year, but with the land border back open, were pleased to again travel by van with their three pups and cat.
"We are very happy," Michael said.
WAIT TIME 'WAS NOTHING'
Border wait times were a hurdle Monday morning.
Travelers reported three to four hour waits at the Champlain Port of Entry, while NEXUS pass holders, reserved for preferred crossings, experienced delays closer to one or two hours.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website, wait times were about two hours from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and less than 20 minutes the rest of the afternoon.
Sil and Françoise Lemire, who were munching on sandwiches at the Beekmantown rest area, said it was "bumper to bumper" when they tried to cross Monday morning at around 9 a.m.
The couple, with thousands of miles still left on their trip to Texas, reported hundreds of other cars lined up for more than one mile before the U.S.-Canada line.
Jacque and Monique Beausoleil, too, were driving south, headed from Montreal to their condominium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
"It took almost four hours to cross the border, but we've been waiting 20 months now, so four hours — that's nothing," Jacque said. "We are very happy to be back."
"So happy," Monique cheered from the passenger seat.
EAGER TO GET HOME
The Coutu family chose Monday to cross, hoping other travelers might think it too busy a day for travel.
"The logical reasoning is a lot of people say, 'We're not going to travel on the 8th of November, because everyone is going to be at the border,'" Ms. Coutu said. "Well, if 50% of people say they won't travel, then we figured it won't be so bad."
They only waited about one hour and 15 minutes at the border, thanks to their NEXUS pass.
The couple, traveling with their two toy poodles Choco and Whiskey, were anxious to return to their home in Florida, having not visited in nearly two years.
"When you own a house, you want to be there," Ms. Coutu said. "We have someone watching it and on top of that I have some awesome neighbors. There were a few things, but they took care of it. I'm just eager to see them again; we have friends over there that we haven't seen in 20 months, so we are eager."
SPEAKING ENGLISH AGAIN
Gilles and Marielle LeClerc bought a condominium in Florida two years ago, but have only slept there for two nights.
Gilles thought their three-hour border wait too long, thinking there should be more staff.
"It was very busy," he said.
Still, the Montrealer was happy to be back in America and speaking English again.
"After one month, my English (will be) better," he said. "This is the first time I'm speaking English in 20 months."
