PLATTSBURGH — When she saw the Biden and Harris families walk into the holding area inside the U.S. Capitol shortly before the inauguration Wednesday, Patty Bentley had to go into her kitchen and cry.
"I felt such a sense of relief that they were there and it was going to happen," said the Rouses Point resident, who winters in New Jersey and serves on Democratic committees for both the Town of Champlain and Clinton County.
But she kept watching the clock for the strike of 12 when, according to the 20th Amendment, the terms of the previous president and vice president end.
"I was going, 'I want it to be noon, I want it to be noon.' When noon hit, I felt another wave of relief."
'WASN'T ABOUT HIM'
Joining Bentley in feeling relief at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was June O'Neill. She is a former New York State Democratic Party chair who sits on the Democratic National Committee and was both a Biden delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention and an elector from New York who cast her vote for him in December.
O'Neill additionally expressed excitement, hope and pride.
"We finally have a president and a vice president and incoming administration of which we can all be proud and I thought that President Biden struck exactly the right tone during his speech," O'Neill said.
"It wasn’t about him, it was about us and the repeated calls for unity and people to come together is a message that’s been sorely missing. And that all culminated two weeks ago at the Capitol," she added, referring to the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6 that sent the building into lockdown and left five dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
O'Neill is not sure the country will ever get past the insurrection, but pointed to Biden's words at a service held Tuesday to remember Americans killed by COVID-19: "To heal, we must remember."
"I think that applies to a lot of things," she said.
QUALITIES NEEDED
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who was also a delegate for Biden at the virtual 2020 convention, said he was struck by former Vice President Mike Pence's involvement.
"I applaud that former Vice President Pence understood the magnitude of the moment and I applaud that he participated in the ceremony," he said.
"I was also moved by the historical nature of having the first woman sworn in today as vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris."
Cashman said he supported Biden's campaign early on because he believed he could find a common approach and means for unifying the country.
"I often say this, my wife and I don’t agree 100 percent of the time, but, you know, we are able to communicate respectfully and to find common cause.
"I know that not everyone is going to agree with President Biden, I know that there will be times that I do not agree with President Biden, but because of his depths of diplomacy and integrity of heart, and his sincere love of this country, I do believe that he provides the qualities of a leader that we need for the time."
'BIGGER THAN POLITICS'
Bentley said she saw and heard exactly what she needed to at the inauguration: an articulation of what America can be.
"We have serious problems that have to be addressed, but I think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are up to the task and I believe they will work hard to bring a sense of bipartisanship."
And she thought National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's poem really resonated.
O'Neill noted the presence of former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and how party leaders of both houses of Congress joined the soon-to-be first and second families at Mass.
"I didn’t like Lady Gaga’s dress," she continued, laughingly, "but I thought she did a great job on the National Anthem.
"I also thought J. Lo did a nice job. I'm not a big Garth Brooks fan, but kudos to him especially since he’s on the opposite side of the aisle, but he recognizes that this whole thing is bigger than politics."
THE TRUTH
On her expectations for the new administration, O'Neill started off with two poignant syllables.
"The truth," she said, "which didn’t used to be anything that you needed to say out loud."
O'Neill also noted compassion, showing emotion when appropriate and doing what's in the best interest of the country.
"To me, it’s all about doing the right thing because it’s the right thing."
'RIGHT PERSON'
Cashman sees defeating COVID-19 as the one mission that should unify all Americans.
"There are other legislative items that will come about in the weeks and months ahead, but let us find common ground first and let us find our voices to advocate our differences through a respectful means that (allows us) to stay united as a country."
Bentley echoed that sentiment, saying she expects the new administration to get the coronavirus under control. The next major issue, she continued, is rebuilding the country, and she believes Biden is serious about infrastructure.
"It's a way to rebuild America physically, but it’s a way to rebuild people economically. Those are good jobs that last a long time and result in something permanent."
She further feels the Biden administration must address taxation, restructuring of policing and law enforcement, and immigration. She added that, as a lesbian, she appreciated the actions he had already taken to roll back certain Trump-era executive orders.
"I’m a realist, I know he has a little bit of a honeymoon coming up," Bentley said. "I think between the pandemic and the economy, he has a gigantic task, and while Joe Biden was not my first candidate among the Democrats, I am absolutely convinced that he is the right person for this job at this time."
