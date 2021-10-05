PLATTSBURGH — Behavioral Health Services North was recently selected to receive just shy of $5 million over the course of two years through a grant program designed to support and restore delivery of mental health services impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization applied for the Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) funding, made available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's Center for Mental Health Services, in early 2021.
“Despite significant investments in services over the last several years, northeastern New York State continues to have unmet need for severe mental illness, severe emotional disturbance and substance use disorders," BHSN President/CEO Mark Lukens said in a statement.
“The funds provided through the CMHC grant will allow BHSN to build on existing programs while developing new programs essential to addressing the unmet need across the region, specifically for crisis services. Through the addition of a crisis residential program, we can treat non life-threatening mental health needs in a caring, accessible and supportive environment as an alternate to an inpatient setting.”
EXISTING NEEDS
According to a BHSN press release, 2021 New York State County Health Rankings reported that, prior to the pandemic, all the counties served by BHSN — Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Washington and Warren — had significant existing behavioral health needs which ranged from poor mental health to excessive drinking.
"Limited provider availability with increasing need for service were exacerbated by the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation and anxiety, as evidenced by a 734% increase in our region’s hotline calls per month and exponential increase in service provision across all of BHSN’s services," the release said.
BHSN said demand for services were further impacted by COVID-related staffing challenges, and there are currently no crisis residential providers in Clinton, Essex, Warren or Washington counties.
One in Franklin County has 13 beds, which the organization said is not nearly enough to meet regional needs.
ENHANCE, BUILD
According to a press release release, initiatives to be funded by the CMHC grant include:
• Enhancing access to behavioral health care for children and adults, with increased open access services and reduction in wait time so that those who need services can receive care as soon as they need it.
• Building the BHSN Crisis Response Program to increase access and capacity for crisis services. That will include the addition of a residential program, the expansion of the 24/7/365 crisis services and increasing the capacity of mobile crisis services.
• Development and implementation of the Digital Front Door and Crisis Access Platform to deliver compassionate, personalized care to clients when and where needed, using an easily-accessed platform designed for computers and mobile devices.
BHSN sees the importance of seeding this infrastructure in order to meet a projected 14% growth in call volume expected to accompany the launch of the 988 suicide prevention hotline this month.
