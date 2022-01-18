PLATTSBURGH – He was both a patriot and a traitor, making Benedict Arnold’s life story fascinating to filmmakers who just shot a documentary about him around Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga.
“Benedict Arnold: Hero Betrayed” covers how Arnold’s battlefield heroics kept the British at bay during the first three years of the American Revolution, until he finally decided the colonies would be better off under British rule.
Director Chris Stearns of Niskayuna and co-producers/writers Tom Mercer of Saratoga Springs and Anthony Vertucci of Fort Johnson have put together a two-hour film that takes the position Arnold’s contributions to American independence far outweigh his later change of allegiance.
It stars Peter O’Meara, who appeared in Steven Spielberg’s series “Band of Brothers,” as Benedict Arnold, and is narrated by Martin Sheen, who starred in “The West Wing” TV series.
The documentary is available on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Roku and other streaming platforms.
The story is based on the critically acclaimed book by James Kirby Martin, “Benedict Arnold, Revolutionary Hero, An American Warrior Revisited,” and includes interviews with the world’s top authorities, historians and authors on the American Revolution and Colonial era.
Production locations in northern New York include Lake Champlain in the Plattsburgh area and Fort Ticonderoga, both of which figure prominently in Arnold’s story.
The Battle of Valcour Island, and Arnold’s command of the American flotilla, is depicted in detail in the film with a replica Revolutionary War-era sailing ship standing in for Arnold’s flagship. Arnold went to Whitehall, at the southern tip of the lake, to build America’s first fleet.
Arnold was also present with Ethan Allen when the Green Mountain Boys took Fort Ticonderoga from the British in America’s first victory in the revolution.
“Benedict Arnold has always been seen as a cartoon villain,” Stearns said in a release. “To really understand him as a person we needed to see what he was struggling to overcome. I hope our viewers will come to appreciate his very personal story as well as the large-scale story of the great sacrifice and effort he and others gave to the cause of liberty.”
He said having O’Meara as Arnold brought the story to life.
“Peter was able to internalize Arnold’s thinking during these historical events and convey them to the audience,” Stearns said. “Martin Sheen’s great narration just brought the whole story together in a powerful way. He is such a great story teller and it comes right through in his voice.”
The film was shot on Super-16mm film, with Kodak donating film stock and loaning camera equipment used by cinematographer Christopher Rossiter on the production.
Martin, who served as executive producer on the film, said he was happy to work with the filmmakers when they optioned rights to shoot his book.
“The result, a long time in coming, is the real story in this documentary film that asks, just as my book does, did Arnold betray his country or did his country first betray him?” Martin said in the release.
“What was the chain of human reality that led Benedict Arnold to renounce the cause for which he fought, bled, and nearly died? In reality, the patriot cause itself was not that perfect and Arnold was not really that evil and corrupt.”
Stearns said the documentary is so realistic that at times it seemed like he was witnessing actual events from the 1700s.
“It gave me the opportunity to finally capture this unappreciated history,” Stearns concluded. “What Arnold did personally and the events he was involved in had an enormous impact on the founding of this nation. In the end, I truly believe we did this story its long overdue justice.”
