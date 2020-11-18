ROUSES POINT – Belcam Inc., established in 1946, touches millions without their knowledge.
“We have been here for a long time,” Fran Wynnik, human resources manager, said.
“For some of the older people in the community, we were Delagar to start with. We've always been Belcam, but when the family bought the business, they stuck with the original name for a while because that's what the customers recognized. So that was the Delagar bit, but we are Belcam. That is what we're known as now and have been for the last 20-odd years.”
Belcam's primary lines of business are fragrances, bath and body (shampoo, lotion, powder), and personal care implements (manicure, pedicure, beauty tools).
CANADIAN ORIGINS
The company started off in a couple of small buildings on Main Street, but operates in a more than 130,000 sq. ft. warehouse and production area at 27 Montgomery St. in Rouses Point.
Originally from England, the Bellm family started the business in Canada West.
“Then, one of the brothers came down here and they registered in New York State,” Wynnik said.
“We moved to Rouses Point at the end of 1953. We built this building in 1967.”
In 1980, Belcam moved into personal care implements with Denco.
“And, it still sells under the brand name of Denco," she said.
Customers include Wal-Mart, Amazon, Kinney Drugs and Price Chopper.
“We also do private label, which we can't talk about,” Wynnik said.
“Particularly in the beauty implements, personal-care tools, we sell to a lot of what would be called mom-and-pop pharmacies, so single-owner pharmacies.”
EMPLOYEE OWNED
Belcam has 100 employees hailing from Mooers, Champlain, Rouses Point, Plattsburgh, and Alburg, Vt.
“This company started as a family-owned company, but in 2008 the employees bought it,” she said.
“So, it's 100-percent employee owned. Any employee after they've been with us for a year, they start to become owners. There's no cost to the employees. We have a mortgage, and we pay off our mortgage with money that we make from the business.”
The Bellms reached the point where they wanted to retire.
“They wanted to, I think, preserve the business the way it was,” Wynnik said.
“We're very family oriented. So this was a way that they could, if you want, to give back to the employees.”
Many family businesses get purchased and absorbed into multinational conglomerates or disappear after a few years.
“We have managed to keep on going,” she said.
“We continue to grow. It is a steady, sort of quiet kind of growth.”
ESSENTIAL BUSIINESS
In 2020, the company was deemed an essential business by the state during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We were able to keep operating, under the mandates, obviously, but we were able to keep going,” Wynnik said.
“Not only do we make hand washes, body washes and things, but we converted from making our fragrances over to hand sanitizers, which we still do. Now, things are more normalized.”
Fortunately, Belcam already possessed an alcohol license.
“The FDA had put in provisions because there were such shortages,” she said.
“There was a way we were able to do it because it is considered a drug. If you used a certain formulation and followed the rules, you were able to do that.
“So fragrances weren't really considered to be essential, we converted over. It took us about a month to pull it all together. We were still able to do it.”
Belcam was declared essential because it made things people needed to wash with.
“Hand sanitizers are great but honestly just our soap is better,” Wynnik said.
“We have hand washes. We don't actually have soap. Our liquids are very effective on combating the virus. People still need to cut their fingernails and those types of things”
Belcam rides the pandemic without missing a beat or any staff reductions.
“One of our biggest challenges right now is finding enough people for the positions that we have open,” Wynnik said.
“But I think that's a common problem in this area. We're not alone.”
The business operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wynnik has worked the company for 37 years.
“I still really like working for this company,” she said.
“I also do regulatory affairs for the company. I think it's a good place to work and we have a lot of people with a lot of years. We have new people, too.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.