PLATTSBURGH — If the LGBTQIA+ community is the arms and legs, Amber Desjardins says its allies are the spine.
"Without allies, you don’t have strong support for anything; they are there to support the arms and legs and all of the ligaments."
MAKING AN ALLY
The term "ally" is often used to describe an individual whose sexual orientation or gender identity does not fall under the LGBTQ umbrella, but who supports and honors their queer neighbors.
Joey Mahoney, a 37-year-old hairstylist, thinks it means someone who is nonjudgmental and supportive.
"It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, how you identify, what color your skin in — they’re just there to be your neighbor, to lend you a helping hand when you need one and to accept a helping hand when you have one for them," he said.
"It’s just being a good neighbor, a good person, a good community member and not being prejudiced or judgmental of somebody else's lifestyle."
'LIVING MYSELF'
Mahoney highlighted his mom, Noreen, and bestfriend, Ashley Bushmoore, as standout allies.
When he came out as gay to his family at age 16, he said his parents were resistant.
“I had gotten back from a school trip in Paris and came out to my whole family. I was just tired of living the lie. I wanted to be happy; I wanted to be content with myself."
Mahoney said he "always knew" he was attracted to men, but thought he was alone.
"I didn’t realize that there were more gay people out there. I thought in order for me to be happy, to be with a man, I thought for the longest time that I had to be a woman; I thought I had to be transgender to be in a happy, healthy relationship with a man," he said.
"I had heard about transgender, because you saw it on TV occasionally, but I didn’t know about gay men until the birth of the internet; I was able to chat with people outside of this area, I realized there were other people like me."
That was when he came out.
“But I didn’t just step out of that closet, I jumped out. I was wearing belly shirts, cropped tops, daisy dukes, boots — little too extreme, but I was living myself; I was trying to find myself."
TREAT THE SAME
While he endured bullying as a student at Northern Adirondack Central School District, he made a point to say he was never physically assaulted.
"There was the name calling, the whispering, the poking fun; I survived it."
Mahoney lived with his grandparents for a while and though his mom had some upset about the prospect of "no grandbabies" she eventually came around, becoming his biggest supporter in life and in his drag career, where he leads the Haus of Starr drag troupe as Twylyte Starr.
His first drag performance was at age 18 at Backstreet, a former gay bar on Marion Street in the City of Plattsburgh.
"If there is something I want to do for drag, my mom is always pushing me to do it. She’s always like, ‘What do you need me to order? What do you need me to buy?’ She’s always trying to be the best support that she can be, for me and for all of my friends."
With his childhood experiences behind him, Mahoney said, when it comes to allies, he just wants to be treated the same as anyone else.
“Don’t treat us any differently than you would treat your straight neighbor," he said. "Just because we’re gay, lesbian, bi — treat us the same. Treat us like human beings; that’s the big thing for me.
"I don’t need to be catered to or coddled. I can take a joke. I love being sarcastic and catty. Just treat us like you would treat anybody else."
EARNING THE 'ALLY CARD'
Desjardins, 31, thought "allyship" need be earned.
"If a person is time and time again there to show support and stand up for human rights or if a person does anything and everything they can to check their privilege, then I think they gain an ‘ally card,’" she said.
"I think at any time those cards of allyship can be taken away from the community.”
Jennifer Tallon and Aubrey Eldridge were two friends and allies she was happy to have.
"They're always there to listen and support."
PRONOUNS, LOBBYING
One way to easily show this support of the LGBTQ community was to regularly share pronouns, Desjardins said.
"Putting pronouns in your email signatures; in your social media profiles; or whenever you meet someone, share your pronouns — that can be really huge.”
In her experience as a lesbian trans woman, Desjardins said this becomes important, because, otherwise, gender is just an assumption.
"Assuming gets into mis-gendering people. It can lead to offending people just in general."
Desjardins, an athlete who competes in wheelchair racing and para nordic racing, said allies could also aid in the fight for LBGTQ rights.
She said the trans community currently needed help lobbying for its athletes, noting how there had been little support for recent bills in support of them.
"The trans community was getting overwhelmed," she said, noting that it was still a small group overall. "There were places that we didn't have people fighting for trans people, so keeping an eye on those bills, sending emails to legislators and posting about it on social media can be really important."
Desjardins has competed in 30-plus races in Upstate New York and Vermont in the four years she has been running and said she'll soon have to leave the area to compete, but had some apprehensions, saying other states weren't like the Empire State.
"A lot of other states don't have protections for me, they don't have protections for trans people."
'BIG, BIG CHANGE'
One thing an ally should not do, is speak over the community they're being an ally to, something Desjardin said she sees time and time again on social media.
“They’re telling trans people how to be trans."
Though Mahoney recognized there was still work to do, he was happy to say the community had changed in the past 15 years.
“Going to school, I was the first out gay teenager in both of the schools I went to; I was bullied and picked on. But talking to my clients who are younger kids, or teenagers now going to school and identifying how they are comfortable — I’m seeing a lot more support for them. There’s been a big, big change in the way that people are accepting, rather than judging someone on their sexual identity or the way that they identify."
That's why he thought there was no longer need for a gay bar in town.
"There used to be a gay bar, because we used to have to be segregated. If you wanted to be safe, we needed a safe space. I think a lot of bars and establishments and restaurants, and the people who patron them, are now just accepting," he said.
"We don’t have the need for a safe space. Heck, I can go into Olive Ridleys dressed in drag all I want and no one would look at me different."
