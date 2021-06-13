Beer festival raises $10,000 for police officers, veterans

PLATTSBURGH — After missing a year because of the pandemic, the Plattsburgh BrewForce Beer Fest — an annual beer sampling that raises money for police officers and veterans — was back Saturday at the U.S. Oval.
Robert Cronin, an organizer and retired state trooper, said the event was a sell-out with 300 attendees who bought tickets for $40 each. After expenses, Cronin said he expected this year’s event to raise at least $10,000.
“All these people couldn’t wait to come. We sold out three weeks ago,” Cronin said.
100 MORE ATTENDEES
BrewForce mainly benefits Tour de Force, an annual four day, 300-mile bicycle ride along the East Coast that raises money for families of police officers killed in the line of duty.
This year’s beer festival had 100 more attendees than its first one in 2019, Cronin said, and included additional breweries and wineries for them to sample.
Among them were Valcour Brewing Company, Oval Craft Brewing, Ausable Brewing Company, Livingood’s Restaurant and Brewery, Township 7 Brewing Company and more.
Food trucks, games and local band All Without the Bass rounded out the festivities.
SOME NORMALITY
For the North County Veteran’s Association, which had a booth at the festival, this year’s BrewForce was a chance to spread awareness about its cause and raise some funds for its food shelf program for veterans in need, renovations for a planned museum and other services it offers to local veterans and their families.
“It gives us a chance to provide information about our mission and meet some people,” Ken Hynes, the Veteran’s Association’s secretary, said about the event. “It’s also a great tribute to all of us socially to be able to get out and see some normality.”
Hynes said the association’s museum plans to put donated military memorabilia on display when it opens, including World War II uniforms and equipment used on aircraft carriers, such as telescopes and compasses.
FB-111 RESTORATION
This year’s BrewFest also benefitted the Plattsburgh Aircraft Restoration Group, which has been restoring an FB-111 and B-47 that have been placed at the Oval’s entrance. The group had a smaller FB-111 replica at its booth for attendees to sit in and take pictures with.
Bob Taillon, who is a part of the restoration group, said restoring the FB-111 and B-47 also restores parts of Plattsburgh’s history.
“Plattsburgh has such a huge military history here from the War of 1812 all the way up until the base closed in 1995,” Taillon said. “It’s the history of the base, of the Air Force.”
'WE MADE IT'
For John Gagliano, an organizer for BrewFest, he was happy to see people gather again.
”I’m so excited to see people out and about, enjoying themselves like they did prior to the pandemic,” he said.
“Hopefully, the pandemic is behind us, and it’s something we’ll look back on and say, ‘We made it.’”
