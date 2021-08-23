PLATTSBURGH — A Beekmantown woman was seriously injured in an accident on the Adirondack Northway Saturday night.
State Police said that at about 10 p.m., Sally Freeman, 59, of Beekmantown, was driving a 2002 Mitsubishi onto I-87 using the exit 38 ramp.
As she entered the Northway, Freeman lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll, police said.
The car came to rest on its roof across the travel lanes, police said.
A 2012 Toyota Prius, driven by Gary Dubuque, 55, of Plattsburgh, was heading north and struck Freeman's vehicle, police said.
Freeman was flown to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. where she was listed in critical condition Monday, police said.
Dubuque and a passenger in his vehicle, Nathanael C. Gonya, 24, of Plattsburgh, were both transported to University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh for treatment of minor injuries, police said.
An investigation of the accident was ongoing, police said.
