BEEKMANTOWN — The Town of Beekmantown has approved a budget that will lower its 2021 tax rate by 2.74 percent and brace the municipality for an expected loss in state CHIPS funding.
"It's a tough year," Town Supervisor Sam Dyer told the Press-Republican. "There's no slush fund; this is a bare bones budget. "
BELOW TAX CAP
The 2021 Beekmantown Town Budget came in at nearly $3.2 million.
Total revenues were $656,288 and the fund balance is $127,049, which would leave more than $2.4 million to be raised by taxes.
The tax rate will drop $0.38 from the current year, bringing it down to $13.51 per $1,000 assessed property.
Supervisor Dyer said the town was nearly $24,000 under the state's tax cap, which was set below 2 percent.
STATE FUNDS DOWN
The Town of Beekmantown was expecting a 20 percent drop in New York State CHIPS funding, which had created some budgeting challenges.
CHIPS, or the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, helps municipalities statewide with the construction and repair of roadways outside of the state's highway system.
The cuts to Beekmantown would equate to about $40,000, Dyer said.
"We've braced for that," he added. "It's not fun, but there's not much we can do about that."
NO RAISES
Dyer said no raises were budgeted for in the 2021 budget.
Though the Beekmantown Town Highway Department was to negotiate its contract next year, he had asked that they postpone those talks, given the current COVID-19 climate and to, "try to get through this."
"I was very fortunate that they accepted that," he said.
'SLOW DOWN'
The supervisor didn't expect any lost services next year, but did say, should COVID cases rise locally, that the Highway Department could be impacted.
In the spring, after the virus started to spread locally, Dyer said the town had split its team in half. Though they received regular pay, only one-half of the department would work at a time, alternating week by week with the second half.
"We didn't want them to get sick," he said, adding that this may happen again come the wintertime. "So, if there is a major storm, people are going to have to slow down.
"We're going to provide the services, but we're not going to be able to get them done in the timely manner that we've been doing in the past."
NO JOBS LOST
The supervisor said the town would continue to provide its municipal services in 2021.
"We haven't had any major cuts yet. Nobody has lost a job," he said. "We've got to keep people working; laying people off is not the answer."
While Dyer said he would rather meet with people one-on-one, he said the Beekmantown Town Hall was still operating with a closed door due to the novel coronavirus.
"I don't want to get sick and I don't want to get anyone sick," he said. "I think if we can get through this hump and get a vaccine, we'll be on the road to normalcy."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.