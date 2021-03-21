BEEKMANTOWN — A vacant mobile home at 6 Silver Creek Lane was lost in a fire that was believed to have started in the dining room.
The fire also extended to a home next door at 4 Silver Creek Lane and affected another that home's electricity service.
The Beekmantown Fire Department arrived at the fire about 10 minutes after the 12:31 p.m. call from dispatch Sunday afternoon, First Assistant Chief Jim Favreau said.
The home at 6 Silver Creek Lane was fully engulfed in the flames when firefighters first arrived, Favreau said, but their attention was immediately directed toward the home next door, which the fire began to spread to.
Firefighters kicked down the door at 4 Silver Creek Lane and began airing out the home before the first fire truck arrived from the West Chazy Fire Department. Handlines from the truck were used to extinguish the fire, which salvaged the home, Favreau said.
The other home on 6 Silver Creek Lane wasn’t saved and was a total loss, Favreau said, but fire departments were able to get the fire under control within an hour after the first home fire was extinguished.
“When we got there, we did a quick job of knocking it down on the good house,” Favreau said, “and then it didn’t take long to knock down the flames on the other house. It was just extensive overall.”
A couple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, but no one was critically injured from the fire, Favreau said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Clinton County Cause and Origin Team, but it is believed to have started in the dining room area, Favreau said. The cause of the fire is believed to be not suspicious.
The homeowner of 6 Silver Creek Lane recently passed away, and there were plans to sell the home, Favreau said.
The Red Cross was called in to assist after the fire caused power damage to the second home, Favreau said.
A news release from the American Red Cross of Eastern New York said emergency aid was provided to two people.
The West Chazy, Morrisonville, District 3, Chazy, Cumberland Head and Cadyville fire departments were called in for help with the fire, Favreau said. CVPH and Morrisonville EMS were called in on standby.
The Beekmantown Fire Department was back in service at 3:50 p.m.
— Jason Cerone contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.