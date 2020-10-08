PLATTSBURGH — A Beekmantown man was recently located in South Carolina and arraigned on three felony charges Oct. 1, State Police say.
First, it was reported on Jan. 4 that Dennis V. Burnor, 24, had rented a room in the Comfort Inn Hotel in Plattsburgh from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, and that an estimated $2,950 worth of damages had been inflicted on that room, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
The damages consisted of damages to the breaker box in the room, outlets and light switches, ripped wallpaper, broken pictures, a mirror, TV, and a ripped chair, according to Fleishman.
On May 21, it was reported that Burnor had violated a stay-away order of protection issued by Plattsburgh Town Court, contacting the protected victim several times by phone and other electronic means, Fleishman said, and on July 27, it was again reported that Burnor had violated an order of protection by calling a victim and threatening her.
Following the issuance of arrest warrants for these three incidents, Burnor was located by law enforcement in South Carolina, according to Fleishman, and was extradited back to New York State and was arrested for the alleged crimes on Oct. 1.
For the hotel room vandalism, he was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
For each alleged violation of an order of protection, he was charged with a count of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
He was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail and was due back in various local courts in the coming days.
State Police were assisted by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, Plattsburgh City Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
