BEEKMANTOWN — After police reported that a local woman was abducted near her home and was later raped by a Massachusetts man last month, the community was shaken.
Diego Grinberg-Funes, 65, a retired CVPH urologist, lives on Sunset Drive, near where the incident occurred.
“We take for granted that we live in Plattsburgh, Beekmantown, Chazy — wherever it is, just thinking that because it’s not New York City, it’s not Buffalo, it’s not Chicago, that things can’t happen,” Grinberg-Funes said.
“But they can and unfortunately, with the right conditions, lightning can strike twice.”
According to State Police, the woman was walking on July 15 when she was forced into a van and driven a short distance by 31-year-old Michael A. Ramos-Perez, who police said raped and then released her.
Ramos-Perez is currently being held in Clinton County Jail on first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree criminal sexual act, all felonies, on $65,000 cash bail or $175,000 bond, according to State Police.
Being so close to the incident, Grinberg-Funes thought of how it may have been prevented.
So he said he’s holding an exploratory meeting to organize a neighborhood watch at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Beekmantown Town Hall.
“I think it’s our obligation as a community to keep our eyes and ears open for things that just don’t look right, don’t sound right, don’t feel right,” he said. “You gotta do something about it.”
Grinberg-Funes said police could use help and that a neighborhood watch — which he’s calling the Southeastern Beekmantown Neighborhood Association that would include neighborhoods on Calkins Road, Cooper Drive, Hobbs Road, Sunrise Drive and Stafford Drive — could do that.
“The best way we can help them is by not being vigilantes, not by making a citizen's arrest, not by shooting people, but by being eyes and ears,” he said.
With some direction from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Grinberg-Funes said the neighborhood association would work from Nextdoor, an app that connects community members for alerts for strange activity or to just get the word out for neighborhood activities.
But he said the idea of how the association would operate is still fluid, saying the meeting would be used to discuss different ideas.
Grinberg-Funes said he believes that it wouldn’t need many people to operate.
“Ten percent of the people can do the work for the rest who can’t do it or don’t want to do it,” he said. “If we can stop this from ever happening again, it will be well worth it.”
Sheriff David Favro is expected to be at the meeting as well to give advice, Grinberg-Funes said.
