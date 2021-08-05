PLATTSBURGH — A meeting to form a neighborhood watch in a Beekmantown community in the wake of a reported abduction and rape of one of its residents went as expected Wednesday, its organizer said.
“There was a diversity of groups, a diversity of people and a diversity of ideas,” Diego Grinberg-Funes, a retired CVPH urologist and organizer for Wednesday’s meeting, said. “Everyone’s got their issues. Some people were more comfortable than others.”
Grinberg-Funes said about 40 to 50 people went to the Beekmantown Town Hall to discuss the possibility of forming a neighborhood watch Wednesday afternoon. With them was Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, who offered advice to the residents on staying safe.
MULTIPLE VIEWS
“It wasn’t easy, and I didn’t expect it to be easy,” Grinberg-Funes said of the meeting, which was, at times, disjointed, he said.
Grinberg-Funes said among those who attended, some supported forming a watch, while others were against it, saying they didn’t see the need for one or had privacy concerns.
But Grinberg-Funes said there’s an urgency to form a possible solution to a problem he said could happen again.
“If we don’t do something different, we’re back where we started at it,” he said.
The meeting went on for about an hour and a half and shifted focus from forming a watch to personal accounts to questions about the suspect charged with the abduction, Grinberg-Funes said.
‘IT WAS A GOOD START’
Ultimately, nothing concrete was decided on by the end of the meeting, he said. Grinberg-Funes said he hopes an outline for a watch will be decided on soon and noted how the crowd Wednesday included residents from other surrounding Clinton County communities, which he said showed there is still some anxiety linked to the abduction locally.
“There’s a huge interest all over the county,” he said, “Everyone is concerned that things like this can happen. So what can we do to prevent it? That’s what this was all about.”
Despite not coming to an agreement by the end of the meeting Wednesday, Grinberg-Funes said the community is on the right track to what he sees as a possible solution in preventing a similar incident.
“I think it was a good start. There was a lot of interest,” he said. “If we look out for each other, it’ll definitely be better than what we’ve got now.”
