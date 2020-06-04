BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District is proposing a 2.76 percent tax-levy increase with its 2020-21 school budget, equal to the district's state mandated tax cap.
The overall budget proposal sits at $44,594,793.
Superintendent Dan Mannix gave a virtual budget presentation Wednesday titled, "Managing In Crisis."
"The most important component of working at Beekmantown is trying to adhere to and implement our mission," he said, "that is to make sure that our kids are receiving that quality education and leaving here as quality contributors to society."
STAFF REDUCTIONS
Mannix said expected drops in New York State aid was the district's hardest budget obstacle this year.
"Our budget outlook right now is, the best way to say it is, it's concerning," he said.
In trying to prep for possible aid reductions, the superintendent talked decreases in athletics funding and noted an anticipated workforce reduction of 20 positions, as well as the possibility for up to 40 positions to be adjusted and/or eliminated through other means, such as attrition.
In the mix was a drop in counseling services, as well as the loss of the district's Student Resource Officer, a position they've funded for several years.
"We can no longer afford that model," Mannix said of the latter, adding that other less expensive options were being explored. "We can't pay rates that are unsustainable."
FOUR VEHICLES
A proposition to add some vehicles to the district's transportation fleet is also featured on this year's ballot.
The School District is asking for a max of $472,066 for the purchase of four student transport vehicles.
Beekmantown hoped to receive roughly 75.1 percent back in New York State aid.
If approved, the district planned to trade or sell four school buses.
BOARD CANDIDATES
Community members are asked to cast a vote for three open Board of Education positions, as well.
All open seats are for three-year terms from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023.
Trying for the seats, now held by Douglas Beebe, Nicole Poupore and Pauline Stone, are incumbents Beebe, Poupore and Stone, as well as Robert Burnham and Patricia "Patty" LaFlam.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
In accordance with a Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo executive order, the school board elections and budget votes were to take place Tuesday, June 9 by absentee ballots only.
"School districts will send out an absentee ballot to all qualified voters, with a postage paid return envelope," the Beekmantown website says. "Please note the district office is closed to the public."
Mannix said his district had mailed these May 28 and asked that community members, "turn those back around."
Absentee ballots were to be back to the district clerk by 5 p.m. on that Tuesday, June 9.
