Beebie: ‘I’ve spent 30 years dealing in crisis’

PLATTSBURGH — Scott Beebie says his decades serving with the Plattsburgh City Police Department suited him with a calmness that would do the next Plattsburgh City mayor well.
“We deal with crisis all of the time," he said of he and other public safety officers during a recent interview with the Press-Republican editorial board. "It’s not abnormal. We’re able to cognitively think about solutions in real time.
"That’s going to be part of the huge advantage that I bring to City Hall."
POLICE CAREER
On top of his nearly 30-year-long career with the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Beebie, 52, has served as a volunteer firefighter and youth sports coach.
The Republican said those experiences combined made him the best candidate for the Lake City's top seat, but his resume has been questioned by opponent Chris Rosenquest, who often calls Beebie's police lieutenant role supervisory, rather than managerial.
Beebie negated any claims of that nature, saying he was active in the hiring, firing process of employees and had his hands on the department's budget.
"He is not accurately interpreting information that he is being given," he said of Rosenquest. "For him to say I was a supervisor is ill-informed."
'SCORCH THE EARTH' BUDGET
Beebie's former city department was to be cut by about $500,000 under the newly revised 2021 Mayor's Budget.
The proposal was first introduced back in June, but was recently returned to the mayor, per the city's Finance Committee, to shave off about $2 million.
“If this budget is passed as presented, it forces the future administration to actually argue against tax relief," Beebie said. "First of all, that's not fair."
The earlier proposal would have ended 2021 with a budget surplus and offered city residents a reduced tax rate, he said, adding that the new spending plan would give city residents a 14.52 percent tax rate decrease at the expense of eviscerated city departments and lost municipal services.
"If this was such a valid, formulated, 100 percent good idea — why wasn’t it presented in June?," he asked. "It’s a 'scorch the earth before I leave office' budget."
POLICING CHANGES
As a guy who helped pen some City Police policies, Beebie said he was on board with the city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel reviewing those and submitting suggested improvements.
"The policies — some of those go back to the early 2000s," he said. "It’s incumbent upon us to constantly do review on those policies, because they’re outdated."
The city panel was given a deadline of Dec. 31 to submit recommendations to city officials, but Beebie thought that should be extended in line with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order, which gave municipalities until April 1, 2021.
"I would suggest that we push their timeframe down the road and let them do their business," he said. "Why rush? If it’s such important work, why are we shutting the door so quickly?
"If we have an additional three months, take the additional three months."
SUCCESSION PLANNING
Beebie thought the city was in dire need of succession planning.
By the end of the year, he heard the City Fire Department may have a dozen or so eligible retirees and no plans for refilling those possible vacancies.
"Could you imagine trying to fill that all at one time? There’s no plan for succession," he said, noting the city's Municipal Lighting Department was in a similar situation.
"They could have people leave with nobody in the hopper and it’s a five-year process. Succession planning has to be put on the agenda at some point in the future, otherwise our municipal services are going to slide.
"That’s unconscionable."
DIGNITY, HUMANITY, RESPECT
When asked how he would tackle negotiations with the city's police and fire unions, a notoriously tricky task for past mayors, Beebie said he would start by giving union reps a seat at the table.
"We’re going to start with dialogue," he said. "We’re going to have open, communicative, respectful negotiations.
"The only way to proceed in this manner is to do just that."
While he believed some money was being set aside in a contingency fund to help support backed up union contracts, he worried suggested budget cuts would leave little room for negotiation.
“I do not make any promises about sitting in the seat after I win," he said. "I’m not talking about what I’m going to do with personnel, departments.
"The only thing I’m pledging is to treat people with dignity, humanity and respect."
PLATTSBURGH WINS
Beebie talked plans to promote the city to downstate visitors, expand its number of murals, form a historic walking trail and mend broken relationships with neighboring municipalities, like the Plattsburgh City School District and the Town of Plattsburgh.
Through his coaching experiences with the School District and relationships with Board of Education members, the candidate said he already had his foot in the door there.
He also has been in communication with Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, who, he said, was on board with building better communication between the sister municipalities.
“Plattsburgh is more than a town and a city," Beebie said. "If we succeed, he succeeds. If he succeeds, we succeed."
The Republican said two houses recently sold in his City of Plattsburgh neighborhood.
"Guess where they worked? Schluter (Systems)," he said of a manufacturing plant situated in the Town of Plattsburgh. "Who wins? Plattsburgh.
"Not the city. Not the town. The whole region."
'THE BEST PERSON'
Beebie thought voters should cast their ballot for the best candidate to lead the City of Plattsburgh through its next four years, not based on their political party affiliation.
“It’s more important to think about who’s to do the best job, rather than if they’re blue or red," he said. "Our city is — we're in trouble; we're bleeding. Our administration just wants to keep cutting and I'm the best person to solve that problem.
"I've spent 30 years dealing in crisis; that's all I've done. I think I'm the best person to sit in the chair."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
