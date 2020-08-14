PLATTSBURGH — Scott Beebie, the Republican candidate in the City of Plattsburgh mayoral race, called his opponent's plans for the Lake City "a compilation of arguments of assertion."
"We are looking to rebuild our city and in order to rebuild for a future that is attainable, sustainable and successful, we need to know 'where the bottom is,'" Beebie said. "With Colin Read, City Hall has become a 'hall of secrets' and opaque policies that leave citizens with more questions than answers.
"We don’t know where the bottom is and so plans to build a future on an unknown foundation really aren’t worth the paper they are printed on."
PLAN FOR PLATTSBURGH
The response comes days after fellow mayoral candidate Democrat Chris Rosenquest, a downtown businessman and the Area 9 Clinton County legislator, released 9 objectives that detailed his "Plan for Plattsburgh" should he claim victory in the November election.
The plan looked to mend relations with neighboring entities, generate a variety of master plans, secure all-level housing and develop a sort of business owner consortium.
Each bullet point featured a time schedule, but the legislator later clarified that those timelines were not expected completion dates, rather expected starting dates.
He had said tasks with quicker schedules were those considered to be more urgent or in need of less preparation time, while those with more extended timelines were the opposite.
SPREADSHEET VS. PLAN
Beebie, a retired Plattsburgh City Police Department lieutenant, said there were some ideals of Rosenquest's Plan for Plattsburgh that he saw as, "just shared points of good leadership."
He also thought the plan was reminiscent of the current Plattsburgh City Mayor, Colin Read.
"The citizens of the City of Plattsburgh have lived through this type of administration for the last four years," the Republican said. "Read came into the (city) brandishing a spreadsheet and asserting he had the secrets to city solvency.
"He absolutely eviscerated departments, and cut the city to the core. Under his reign for one of the first times in recent history the party refused to back their incumbent," he continues.
"This whole 'spreadsheet savior' is something we’ve had to live through for almost four years; the 'plan' isn’t different enough from a spreadsheet."
THE TIMELINES
Beebie also addressed timelines attached to each of the plan's nine points.
The mayoral candidate said those schedules "look like they were just tagged on as an afterthought."
"That actually might make the most sense," he said, "considering there is nothing practical between the ideals and a timeline."
DO IT DIFFERENT
Beebie said he firmly believed in rebuilding the City of Plattsburgh.
"I am in constant conversation with city residents, area businesses and regional leaders and others invested in our city," he said. "We are all in agreement that on a very basic level — if you want to achieve something different, you have to do something differently."
