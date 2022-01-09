BEEKMANTOWN — A local family-friendly ski area is now open for winter.
Despite weeks of uncooperative weather, Beartown Ski Resort was finally able to have their grand opening Saturday.
DELAYED OPENING
“We usually try to be open by Christmas, but we couldn't do it,” ski patrol volunteer Amy Kretser said.
“A couple weeks ago, we had some warm weather and we were trying to make snow, but the weather conditions weren't right. It was just too warm.”
Even though opening day was later than usual, Beartown Board of Directors President Tim Howley said he is optimistic for another good season.
“Last year, with COVID, we still had a really good season, because people didn't have a lot to do, so we saw a lot of new faces,” Howley said.
“You couldn't go to the movies, or go bowling, which families would do together. So, we got a lot of people who said, ‘Oh we can go try skiing and go outside.’ We're seeing some of that this year still with repeat customers from last year. So far, it's pretty much what we expected and hoped for.”
COVID SAFETY
COVID didn't hurt their business, but Beartown Ski Resort had to get creative at times with how they implemented social distancing, Kretser said.
“We got a $5,000 grant from United Way, and we bought these gondolas for outside that people can sit in and keep their families separate,” Kretser said.
“The gondolas are heated, and we inserted a table in them so families can sit in there and eat while being socially distant.”
Beartown Ski Resort is non-profit and mostly relies on donations, grants and volunteers to keep the place running.
“A few people here and there get paid, but everybody else is a volunteer,” Kretser said.
“It keeps the rates low, and we really like that, because it makes it affordable for families. We haven’t raised our season passes in a long time, and the kitchen serves up breakfast for $3 or $5 still, you don't see that at other places.”
GENERATIONS OF FANS
The popular ski resort has been open since the 1950s and has since seen many generations of families come and go.
“People that have been here a long time will come back and teach their kids to ski, then their kids grow up and come back here. There’s a lot of family history here,” Kretser said.
“If you have kids, you start them here at Beartown to see if they like it, because it's affordable. You can get a half-day pass for $16, so you can bring your kids and try it out. It makes it more affordable for families that are deciding whether they want to invest in it.”
AFFORDABLE, CONVENIENT
Matt Kollar, a long-time skier at Beartown Ski Resort, said he likes how affordable the prices are for him and his family.
“We have two kids on the ski team, so we're here every weekend,” Kollar said.
“I like the convenience of how close it is, and how economical it is. It's somewhat selfish, but I want them to be good skiers so they can ski with us someday, this is good training for that.”
Beartown Ski Resort is open Fridays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.