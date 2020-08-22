PLATTSBURGH — The not-for-profit putting on the 2020 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration was awarded two grants, totaling more than $5,000, in support of its mainly virtual event.
"We're very happy that we're able to do it," 1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue said of the year's festivities. "The two grants that came in really enabled us to do what we are this year."
A VIRTUAL EVENT
Dedicated commemoration volunteers coalesced to found 1814 Commemoration Inc. late last year.
The nonprofit looked to continue the Battle of Plattsburgh events that had occurred in the Lake City since 1997 in remembrance of its namesake, a War of 1812 battle fought on the nearby waters of Lake Champlain.
Pandemic concerns had presented challenges, but Donahue said the group decided to "not let it die" in 2020, and had worked with Carlin Media's Bruce Carlin to launch a website, 1814inc.com.
Videos would be uploaded there every couple of days from Sunday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 13.
About six or so live reenactments and other events would take place in person and were to adhere to federal and state guidelines, officials said.
SEEKING LOCAL SUPPORT
As a not-for-profit, Donahue said the 1814 Commemoration Inc. depended solely on donations and/or sponsorships, but had gotten its start just months before a global health crisis had rattled the world.
"Here we are trying to start out," he said, "and we're faced with, how do you solicit sponsors, donations in the middle of pandemic?"
Still members wrote letters in search of financial aid, the group president said, adding that some area businesses and residents had responded generously to the requests.
GAINING MOMENTUM
The team sought grant opportunities, as well, and was later rewarded with $2,000 from Stewart's Shops.
Amy Potter, the U.S. chain's corporate contributions director, said Stewart's Shops donated $7 million in grants annually to thousands of nonprofits within its 31-county market area.
Potter said the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration was awarded the monies for its connection to local history and importance to the community.
"With COVID-19 there has been some really unique opportunities to present our history to the community, and they're doing this with a virtual commemoration," Potter told the Press-Republican.
"That now opens the door for many more people to be able to see this commemoration, besides just the few hundred people that might be in the Plattsburgh area and that are interested," she continued.
"Stewart's is very proud to be a part of that."
Donahue said the grant award was a big morale boost for members of the 1814 Commemoration Inc.
"It seemed like that was just a motivator for everybody," he said. "We finally had some money."
SECOND AWARD
Longtime commemoration volunteer Linda Masterson Ward had stumbled upon the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which, based in Syracuse and founded in 2005, is a private grant-making foundation.
The organization was founded after Bill Pomeroy had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Though his survival was in doubt, Pomeroy had been matched with a donor and had received a lifesaving stem cell transplant.
That in mind, the Pomeroy Foundation was launched with a dual focus: raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and families facing blood cancer diagnosis, as well as supporting the celebration and preservation of community history.
Masterson Ward soon after put together an application and had submitted it to the downstate foundation; Donahue had called the attempt a "shot in the dark."
The foundation later awarded 1814 Commemoration Inc. with $3,160.
'SAW A MATCH'
Deryn Pomeroy, the daughter Bill, said the commemoration committee was granted the funds because of its alignment with the foundation's focus on community history.
"We saw a match between our mission and the work they do to pay tribute to local history," she said. "These community members have commemorated the Battle of Plattsburgh for over two decades now and even formed a new nonprofit to carry on that important work.
"We were especially impressed that they are continuing the commemoration virtually this year."
Deryn thought the 1814 Commemoration's inclusion of young people and the community's fiscal support had underscored the event's local importance.
"We are proud to provide this grant in support of the 2020 commemoration," she said.
