Battle of Plattsburgh countdown continues

PLATTSBURGH — Committee members gathered Tuesday to let off their battle cry as the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration nears.
The four-day event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12.
It will spotlight the region's War of 1812 history with reenactors, history talks, 19th century kids' games, old time tunes, a parade, fireworks and various ceremonies.
NO REENACTMENTS
War reenactments have been an event highlight since the late 1990s, but won't return this year.
Chairman of the Reenactors Paul Miller pointed to the continued COVID-19 restrictions at the northern border, which will likely keep Canadians at bay next month.
"They are actually the majority of our British reenactors," Miller, dressed in his 19th century militia uniform, said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. "Even though we won't have an opposing forces battle, do come down to the Kent-Delord House Museum, because we'll have crafts, tinsmithing, blacksmithing, as well as military weapons demonstrations."
Miller himself will showcase an in-person display on military discipline and justice.
"So, if you see any deserters, do send them down to the Kent-Delord House and we will take care of them."
FRONTLINE RECOGNITION
Tom Donahue, president of nonprofit 1814 Commemoration Inc., said the 2021 commemoration would be a salute to more than those who fought and died in the winning war battle more than 200 years ago.
"The theme of this year's event has, kind of, morphed into recognizing our veterans, Honor Flight people and our frontline workers who got us through the year that we just came through."
Donahue said about seven groups of first responders would be present to meet-and-greet the public at the commemoration's Thursday, Sept. 9 kick-off event at Valcour Brewing Company on Ohio Avenue.
"We're also recognizing our nurses and EMS people. They've gone through — I think worse than being in battle. We want all of them to be recognized, realized how much they really mean to us and how important their jobs are."
The kick-off event will begin as a family-friendly affair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with opportunity for 19th century kids' games, to visit the nearby museums and chat with present first responders, as well as live music from "Fulton's Folly."
From that point on, the event will transition to an adult-themed evening with Valcour Brewing Company as the night's decorated "Israel Green's Tavern" and live music from "All Without The Bass."
"The idea this year was to involve the whole community," Donahue said. "Many years, we hadn't had anything on that end of town so it's a great idea that we're going to start over there and then move back downtown starting on Friday."
GET YOUR BUTTONS
2021 "Battle of Plattsburgh Souvenir Button" holders will benefit from meal discounts that evening, as well as at the second "Israel Green's Tavern" scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at Buster's Sports Bar and Grill.
The buttons are produced fresh annually and feature a local student's winning design from the annual poster contest.
Orra Sprague, from Keene Central School, won the 2021 contest with her portrait of Thomas Macdonough.
Buttons featuring her design will be sold onsite at the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration and at the following locations:
• Beachside Cafe at the Plattsburgh City Beach
• North Country Co-op on Bridge Street
• Plattsburgh Public Library on Oak Street
• Aubuchon Hardware Supply within Skyway Plaza
• Buster's Sports Bar and Grill on the corner of Peru and Broad streets
• Cook and Gardener on Tom Miller Road
• Valcour Brewing Company on Ohio Avenue
• Bookburgh Books located in Champlain Centre on Smithfield Boulevard
• Lake City Books and Writer's Nook on Boynton Avenue
• War of 1812 Museum on Washington Road
• NBT Bank on Margaret Street
• NBT Bank on Route 3
• La Quinta Inn and Suites on Plaza Boulevard
• North Country Chamber of Commerce on U.S. 9
• Clinton County Historical Association and Museum on Ohio Avenue
• Kent-Delord House Museum on Cumberland Avenue
DONATIONS, VOLUNTEERS
1814 Commemoration Inc. was awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.
"We right now, in the last couple weeks of that, are about three-quarters of the way there," Donahue said. "Our organization is a not-for-profit. The entire Battle of Plattsburgh, all four days, are funded through sponsorships, grants and donations.
"Anyone out there that loves the Battle of Plattsburgh, that loves all of the things we do — it all works when you donate something."
On top of donations, the not-for-profit is always on the hunt for volunteers.
"From my point of view as president of the association and in charge of running the Battle of Plattsburgh, what we really need are committee members," Donahue said. "Volunteers are good for that day, but then they disappear.
"What we need are people who are interested in the history, that want to make a difference to join our group and work the whole year long to make this thing a great event. You can't just have five or six doing it, it takes a group."
COVID WATCH
The 2020 commemoration was held virtually given concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given rising concerns of the novel coronavirus, Donahue said committee members were working daily with the Clinton County Health Department.
"If there are restrictions, we will have masks available and sanitizer. We're playing day-by-day, just like any other business in the area at this time."
FUNDRAISER TONIGHT
1814 Commemoration Inc., the nonprofit behind the annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration, will host a fundraising event tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Buster's Sports Bar and Grill, located on the corner of Peru and Broad streets in the City of Plattsburgh.
The event will feature a silent auction, a raffle, door prizes, food and drink, as well as live music performed by Celtic and Old Time fiddle band "Adirondack Two Step."
