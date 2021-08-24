Battle of Plattsburgh countdown continues

MCKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOPaul Miller, chairman of reenactors for the 1814 Commemoration Inc., speaks at a press conference for the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration while dressed in 19th-century militia garb. The four-day event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 12. It will spotlight the region’s War of 1812 history with reenactors, history talks, 19th-century kids’ games, old time tunes, a parade, fireworks and various ceremonies.