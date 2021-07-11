PLATTSBURGH — With the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite’s return to Plattsburgh this year, participating anglers got another chance to take on Lake Champlain.
Emily Harley, communications manager for B.A.S.S, said Lake Champlain is among the favorites for anglers who come from across the country for the four-day tournament.
“Lake Champlain is a perennial favorite on the Bassmaster Magazine list for best bass lakes in the country. People really appreciate that resource,” she said.
Other New York waters on that list included Lake Erie, Cayuga Lake and the St. Lawrence River.
Harley said a big part of what makes Lake Champlain a favorite is the options and strategy that come into play during competition.
“You can catch large-mouth or small-mouth. The average weight of a lot of these fish are in that three-and-a-half, four-pound range, with some that are five and up,” Harley said.
“The guys really like coming to Lake Champlain because they get that large-mouth and the small-mouth options, and they can fish deep; they can fish shallow; they can make a long run and risk it by going to Ticonderoga or they can stay up,” she continued.
KJ Queen, 24, form North Carolina, who spent his first time on Lake Champlain last week, agreed.
“[The lake] was awesome. I loved it. It was definitely an incredible fishery,” Queen said.
“From the people I talked to, the guys who’ve been here before, they all said it’s gonna be fun and it’s gonna be on. You’ll have no problem catching them.”
From the jump, Queen said he noticed the number of fish when he was catching when he started practice early last week.
“I caught a ton of fish in practice. I was like, ‘I really don’t know though if I’m catching them that good or not. I can’t tell. Is there just fish everywhere in this place or what?’”
Putting on this year’s Bassmaster Elite was a sort of return to normal for the tournament, Harley said.
Due to the pandemic, Harley said Bassmaster had to put on tournaments with no fans and new safety protocols in place last year. But despite those restrictions, she said they fared better than other organizations.
“We were one of the few leagues to complete our original schedule,” Harley said. “A big part of that was being able to work with the State of New York and parts of New York to put on our schedule.”
With a more normal tournament, Harley said the economic effects Bassmaster tournaments have on the local communities they enter should return also.
Harley said in a typical year, a tournament is expected to bring in about $1 million. She said a big part of that is from the 100 anglers who often bring their families, who also stay in local hotels or camp sites and Air BnBs, eat at local restaurants and buy gas for an entire week while they are in town.
The tournament’s staff and accompanying TV crew also contribute to the impact, Harley said.
This year’s tournament was initially scheduled to be in Vermont, Harley said, but the City of Plattsburgh and Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau helped make it possible for the competition to stay in Plattsburgh.
“It’s great to be able to come back this year. The state has really opened back up,” Harley said. “We’re glad to be able to again showcase the region and the great fishing.”
