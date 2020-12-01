Barbell steps down from City Council

PLATTSBURGH — Ira Barbell stepped down from his seat on the Plattsburgh City Common Council this week.
The Ward 1 councilor announced the news following a council budget workshop session Monday, saying familial health problems had led to the decision.
"It's making it almost impossible for me to do what I think I need to be doing to be on the council," he told the Press-Republican Tuesday afternoon.
"Family comes first; there's no question in my mind about that."
STEPPING UP
Barbell, 75, joined the council at the start of this year, taking on the role of predecessor Rachelle Armstrong.
Armstrong, a Democrat, was first elected to the seat in 2013 and was re-elected in 2016. Last year, she had decided to not run for re-election.
Barbell, also a Democrat, had won the fall 2019 election, beating out Republican William "Bill" Ferris Jr.
During his campaign, Barbell had pledged an understanding of government complexities and had expressed hopes of enlisting more city volunteers and better aligning the city's budget with the wants of the community.
2021 BUDGET
Barbell had wanted to see the council's 2021 budget deliberations through before his resignation, but said he, ultimately, could not wait.
Councilors have been divided on how to treat next year's spending plan. Some were in favor of a hefty tax cut, while others hoped funds would better support municipal services.
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), the council budget officer, had vied for a more than 14 percent tax decrease, but recently came out in support of a 5-5-5 plan, where city taxes could be lowered by 5 percent over the next three years.
As of Monday's workshop, however, the budget wasn't there yet.
"I think they have to learn to compromise with each other," Barbell said of the remaining councilors. "It shouldn't be as hard as it is. There are strong opinions both ways."
The outgoing councilor thought the 2021 budget should have no tax increases, but felt Kelly's 5 percent decrease was probably not feasible.
"Even if we could get a one percent decrease — I would be real happy with a budget coming out with that," Barbell said, adding that the council should also be wary of future COVID-19 impacts.
"I would hope that they would plan for unforeseen things that will bounce up in the next six months."
SUCCESSES
Since taking on the job, Barbell has supported recreation projects, like Phase II of the Saranac River Trail, and downtown development, like the Prime Plattsburgh project at Durkee Street.
His proposed updates to the city's alarm systems law were recently approved, which, he said, were hoped to lessen the number of false alarm calls answered by City Police and Fire.
He recently released reports analyzing those two public safety departments, blocked proposed cuts to the Community Development Office and helped get the Crete Memorial Civic Center reopened via a public-private partnership.
"I thought that was great," he said of the latter, "and we were able to do that at very little cost to the city. It's not everything that everybody wants, but there is going to have to be a decision made on the Crete Center, because of all of the repairs necessary on that building.
"At least this winter we will have programs there, when people need to get out and do something."
LEFT TO DO
Though he admitted it was the right choice, Barbell had some frustrations with stepping down.
"It is frustrating to think about the things that I would like to see accomplished in the city," he said, "and knowing that I'm not going to be there to try and influence."
He mentioned plans to reopen the beach and the City Gym, up park accessibility, update the city's zoning code and create a five or 10 year plan.
"Those are the things that I'd love to see happening in the city."
FILL THE SEAT
Per the city's Charter, a council vacancy was to be filled at the next general election, but the city mayor could appoint someone to hold the seat until that point, subject to an affirmative vote of three councilors.
The mayor would have 30 days following the vacancy's occurrence to do so, the charter says, adding that the mayor could request a special election "to be held not sooner than 90 days and not later than 120 days following the occurrence of the vacancy, and to be otherwise governed by law."
Asked about the resignation and which path he would take to refill the seat, Mayor Colin Read said, "I have yet to decide how to proceed."
