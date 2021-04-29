PLATTSBURGH — The state's bar and restaurant curfew, recently extended to 12 a.m., will expire next month.
The curfew was set in the fall starting at 10 p.m. and, though it was gradually extended, has been widely criticized by local pub owners.
"That will be great," Fourth Ward Club owner Gary Duquette Jr. said of its impending end. "I was hoping that would happen sooner rather than later, so that's fantastic.
"That's what is going to help us get back into the full swings of things."
'HAPPY IT'S HAPPENING'
The curfew will be lifted for outdoor dining areas on Monday, May 17 and for indoor dining areas on Monday, May 31.
Robert "Bobby" Hall, Clinton County legislator and owner of Bobby's Lounge, said he didn't mind waiting another month for it to go away.
"I'm just happy that it's happening," he said.
The bar owner admitted the state's latest extension to midnight had been a big help to his City of Plattsburgh saloon when compared to the earlier 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. curfews.
"Except on Fridays and Saturdays when people are out later, but going back to regular hours — that's what we pay for a license for."
CATERED EVENTS
The state will also lax restrictions on catered events next month, including a 1 a.m. curfew now in place.
The curfew at events where attendees provide proof of vaccination status or a recent test will be lifted on Monday, May 17 and the curfew at all other catered events will be lifted Monday, May 31.
Catered events can resume at residences beginning Monday, May 3 above the state's residential gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, as long as the events are staffed by a professional, licensed caterer and adhere to health and safety guidance.
As of that date, dancing among attendees at such events will align with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks.
