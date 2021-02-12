PLATTSBURGH — What difference will one hour make?
That was Robert "Bobby" Hall's question when he heard Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's plan to extend restaurant and bar closing times to 11 p.m. statewide.
"I do not understand what the difference is between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and our regular hours until 2 a.m.," the Area 10 Clinton County Legislator said Friday.
"If somebody is going to catch COVID, they can catch COVID from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. just like they can from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m."
Food and drink stops across the state have followed the governor's mandated 10 p.m. closing time since it went into effect in mid-November.
The recently announced one-hour extension would begin Sunday, Feb. 14.
Gov. Cuomo said the move reflected the continued decline in hospitalization and infection rates throughout New York State.
"Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts," Cuomo says in a Friday statement. "We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly.
"If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy."
'DOESN'T HELP'
Hall, owner of small-town pub Bobby's Lounge, was among various local bar owners who had slammed the 10 p.m. curfew late last year.
"I think what the governor has done is a terrible thing," he had told the Press-Republican then, saying it was a real financial hit on Friday and Saturday nights.
"Those are the only nights you make money."
While he expected his clientele would stick around that extra hour, Hall didn't expect it to solve his fiscal woes.
"I don't think this one hour does anything," he said. "Moving it from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. doesn't help us with that."
NOT BIG APPLE
Hall felt the state's mandates were better suited for the more densely populated areas of the Empire State, not the rural communities up north— a complaint many in the North Country had expressed since the onset of COVID restrictions last March.
"I can understand the idea of it when he talks about big places in New York City that hold 500 people," Hall said, adding that this was unlike his small South Catherine Street tavern.
"For the small neighborhood establishments in Plattsburgh, NY — it really hurts us bad," he said of the curfew. "It hurts our businesses very badly."
