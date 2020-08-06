Banners Up: City installs new tourism banners

MCKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOMunicipal Lighting Department employee Bill Brown installs one of the City of Plattsburgh's new banners downtown. The banner, to be one of about 130, features the city's logo and reads, "Welcome to the Historic Downtown," in both French and English. Other banners will feature images connected to the Lake City's history.

PLATTSBURGH — New banners are popping up around downtown City of Plattsburgh. 

BILINGUAL BANNERS

Municipal Lighting Department workers were out Thursday afternoon hanging up the first by City Hall on City Hall Place. 

The banners read, "Welcome to Historic Downtown," on one side and, "Bienvenue Au Centre-Ville Historique," on the other.

MLD workers said all 130-plus banners were bilingual. 

While the first few featured the city's logo, others would feature images, drawn by local artist David Monette, of importance to the city's history, like a ship, General Thomas Macdonough and salmon.

GRANT-FUNDED PROJECT

The project is part of the Lake City's marketing, signage and branding Downtown Revitalization Initiative project, which was awarded $250,000 of state grant funds. 

So far, funds have supported new downtown city street signs. In recent weeks, the city's Department of Public Works has worked to replace former green and white signs with historical-looking black and white ones. 

The DRI project also hopes to install "You Are Here" map stations and launch a virtual map online. 

Local marketing firm Boire Benner Group has helped with this project. 

OUT AGAIN

MLD workers said the banners took about 10 minutes each to install.

They were expected to be out again on Friday, Aug. 7 to get more hanging on the city's lightpoles before the weekend.  

